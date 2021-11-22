ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zcash Price Analysis: ZEC Token Price Retests The $210 Support Zone

By Antonio K Smith
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ZEC coin price action retests the bullish breakout of the $210 support zone in the 4-hour chart. The ZEC/BTC pair trades at 0.003578 BTC with a rise of 12.49%. The 24 -hours volume for ZEC coin is $1.63 Billion, indicating a 155% hike. The ZEC coin price action...

