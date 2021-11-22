ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IoTeX Price Analysis: IOTX Token Price Downtrend Gains Momentum, Soon To Hit $0.15

Cover picture for the articleThe IOTX token price falls more than 40% in the past two weeks. The IOTX/BTC pair trades at 0.000003286 BTC with a rise of 1.28%. The 24 -hours volume for IOTX coin is $611 Million, indicating a 190% hike. The IOTX token price action shows the price falling lower...

IN THIS ARTICLE
