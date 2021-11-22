GLPIEF establishes new Alumni of Distinction Award

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Army ROTC Alumni Council held its Hall of Fame Induction Dinner on Friday, November 12, the weekend of Homecoming. The 16 new inductees, some of whom were honored posthumously, had served in conflicts dating back to the World War I and gone on to make significant contributions in their personal and professional lives. They represent both the 2020 and 2021 classes and the long tradition of ROTC military service by UT Volunteers. The university’s military program dates back to 1844, when Professor Albert Miller Lea, a West Point graduate, organized an infantry company.
Comments / 0