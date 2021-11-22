ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GLPIEF establishes new Alumni of Distinction Award

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation (GLPIEF) has announced a new Greater Latrobe School District (GLSD) Distinguished Alumni recognition program as part of the Loyal &...

www.latrobebulletinnews.com

Post-Journal

Lincoln Principal, Katie Russo, Receives JCC Distinguished Alumni Award

The JCC Alumni Association on the Jamestown campus recently presented Katie Russo, Lincoln Elementary School principal, with the 2021 Distinguished Alumnus Award. The award is given to those who have typified the college’s tradition of excellence and brought credit to the college through personal accomplishment, professional achievement, or humanitarian service. This year, there were three award recipients, Russo, Dr. Eric Arnone and Christie Brook.
JAMESTOWN, NY
ucbjournal.com

2021 Outstanding Alumni Awards honor four

COOKEVILLE – This year four Tech alumni joined the more than 200 alumni named as Outstanding Alumni Awards recipients since the alumni recognition program began in 1975. Tennessee Tech‘s Alumni Association solicits and evaluates nominations in four categories. The 2021 recipients are businessman Camron Rudd, Outstanding Young Alumnus Award; Tech instructor Susan G. Wells, Outstanding Service Award; Tech donor and businessman Scott Edwards, Outstanding Philanthropy Award; and Tennessee Tech Board of Trustees member Fred Lowery, Distinguished Alumnus Award.
COOKEVILLE, TN
missouri.edu

Mizzou Alumni Association names 2021 Faculty Alumni Award winners

The Mizzou Alumni Association honored 12 distinguished faculty and alumni in the 53rd annual Faculty Alumni Awards on Nov. 12. Celebrated since 1968, the Faculty-Alumni Awards highlight the contributions of exceptional individuals to the university's growth and core mission through their professional accomplishments, teaching and research excellence or service to the institution. At the University of Missouri, scholarship and teaching are driven by a responsibility to public service — the obligation to produce and disseminate knowledge that will improve the quality of life in Missouri and beyond.
COLUMBIA, MO
fresnostatenews.com

Health and human services alumni honored at Hero Awards

The College of Health and Human Services at Fresno State will celebrate 10 individuals for their contributions to the community during the 11th annual Health and Human Services Hero Awards, which will be held virtually at. The awards recognize those making a difference in the fields of health and human...
FRESNO, CA
Knox Pages

English lauded with MVNU Distinguished Alumni Service Award during Homecoming 2021

MOUNT VERNON — A 1971 graduate of Mount Vernon Nazarene College was presented the Distinguished Alumni Service Award during the 2021 Homecoming activities at Mount Vernon Nazarene University, Nov. 12-13. Glenn English of Charleston, W.Va. was presented the Distinguished Alumni Service Award from Rev. Brad Kochis, MVNU’s executive director of Alumni Relations and Advancement. The award recognizes alumni who have shown and modeled the values of the University in their lives and careers. Mr. English had a successful career in finance and investments and started the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Charleston in 1994.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
unl.edu

Pound Hall renovation to establish new global education center

With private support, construction has begun on a $5 million renovation of Louise Pound Hall to create a new global education center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The global education center will serve as the physical hub of the university’s international activity, bringing together the four Global Affairs units (International Students and Scholars Office, Education Abroad, Programs in English as a Second Language, and Office of Global Strategies) to streamline international student support services and better coordinate campus-wide global engagement.
LINCOLN, NE
rockislandtoday.com

WIU Alumni Lead Students to National FFA Awards

Western Illinois University Riverfront Campus issued the following announcement on Nov. 18. Alumni from the Western Illinois University School of Agriculture led the FFA chapters from the high schools where they teach to numerous first place awards at the 94th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN. Alumni include:. • Bryan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
McDonough County Voice

Alumni Awards reception held at SRC

CANTON/MACOMB — The Canton Community College/Spoon River College Alumni Association hosted their annual Alumni Association Awards Reception and Athletic Hall of Fame Induction November 6 at the Canton Campus. Those being honored were Paula Grigsby, Outstanding Service Award; Dr. Roland Pettit, Distinguished Retiree Award; and Pamela Wilson, Distinguished Alumni Award.
MACOMB, IL
yourgv.com

Resident earns alumni award from Columbus College of Art & Design

Ron Miller of South Boston earned the Joseph V. Canzani Alumni Award for Excellence from the Columbus College of Art & Design’s 2021 Alumni Awards recipients. He is one of six artists and designers from around the country who were recognized for their role in shaping culture and commerce and making a major impact in Columbus and far beyond.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
columbusstate.edu

CSU Alumni Association Board of Directors welcomes two new members

The CSU Alumni Association recently welcomed two new members to its Board of Directors. Jerry “Pops” Barnes Sr. and Sendreka Lakes will serve on the board for three years. Barnes, a 2001 graduate of the School of Nursing, served 20 years in the U.S. Army. Upon retirement, he began providing free community health nursing in Columbus. In 2006, he was elected to the Columbus City Council and has served as the District 1 representative since. Barnes resides in Columbus with his wife, Jannie, with whom he has eight children, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
COLUMBUS, GA
case.edu

Veale Institute for Entrepreneurship launches new platform to connect students, faculty, alumni and community members

The Veale Institute for Entrepreneurship introduces StartupTree, the leading platform and the fastest-growing network for university entrepreneurship. Students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members are encouraged to create an account where they have the opportunity to discover, connect, and collaborate with co-founders, team members, and mentors on their entrepreneurial journey.
ECONOMY
newschool.edu

Alumni Panel

What a lovely party we had last week! On Thursday, November 11, we had the pleasure to welcome our beloved alumni for an intimate tea party at Maison Sarah Lavoine. Twelve alumni came together with Virginie Grillet (Director of Career Services), Jonah Nigh (Senior Vice President for Alumni Engagement), as well as virtually connected Assistant Vice President for Alumni Engagement, Alex Tapnio. The event provided an opportunity for alumni to share their career experiences and their interests in collaborating with Parsons Paris.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
utk.edu

Army ROTC Alumni Council Inducts 16 New Members to Hall of Fame

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Army ROTC Alumni Council held its Hall of Fame Induction Dinner on Friday, November 12, the weekend of Homecoming. The 16 new inductees, some of whom were honored posthumously, had served in conflicts dating back to the World War I and gone on to make significant contributions in their personal and professional lives. They represent both the 2020 and 2021 classes and the long tradition of ROTC military service by UT Volunteers. The university’s military program dates back to 1844, when Professor Albert Miller Lea, a West Point graduate, organized an infantry company.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thebridgenewspaper.com

New Data-Driven Company Troove Engages Current Students and Alumni In the College Search Process

Predictive AI Technology Used to Successfully Match Applicants with Schools. An exciting new company called Troove has entered the higher education arena with the goal of making college search and admissions more efficient and accessible. Troove helps applicants find their ideal fit, in and out of the classroom, by engaging current college students and alumni in the search process for the first time.
COLLEGES
Tufts Daily

Dining workers react to Tufts Distinction Awards, stress unfairness

Tufts University President Anthony Monaco and Vice President for Human Resources Kim Ryan announced the winners of the Tufts Distinction Awards and the David J. Kahle Leadership Award in an email to Tufts faculty and staff on Oct. 20. Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center is one of the teams that won the award, and its current staff members are listed on the webpage as recipients and received letters of recognition. However, several workers who worked at Dewick — the only dining location operational after Tufts evacuated its campus in late March 2020 — last spring and summer, have expressed discontent with how the recipients were selected since moving to other locations.
ECONOMY
CNBC

More colleges face bankruptcy even as top schools experience record wealth

Since 2019, undergraduate enrollment nationwide has fallen 8%, putting some colleges in severe financial distress. Only the country's top universities are faring better than ever. Across the country, colleges are in crisis. Fewer students went back to school again this year, dragging undergraduate enrollment down another 3.5% from last year,...
COLLEGES
NBC 26 WGBA

Today is Native American Heritage Day

Today, Nov. 26, is Native American Heritage Day. Bobbi Webster, Oneida Nation public relations director, says it's a time to celebrate the first people of this nation and their integral importance in our history and future.
ONEIDA, WI
The 74

A Chance to Do Education Differently in Kentucky

In September, I celebrated my first year as Kentucky’s commissioner of education by co-teaching a class at my alma mater, Meade County High School in Brandenburg. I spent the day alongside ninth-grade science educator Jonathan Mangin, a former veterinarian who teaches in the room that once housed my fourth-grade class.  One of the few good […]

