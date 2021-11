KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are quickly approaching and Knoxville is ready to deck the halls with its annual traditions. The Regal Celebration of Lights will kick off on Friday at 5:15 p.m. There, the city's 42-foot tall Mickey Mallonee Christmas in the City Tree will be lit. Santa will also stop by to enjoy the celebration, taking photos with families. There will also be live music and the Holiday Ho Ho Hoedown on the Market Square Stage.

