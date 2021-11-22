Christmas parade suspect accused of running someone over with SUV less than a month ago

The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy has a long history with the criminal justice system, including running over the mother of his child, according to court records. But even with some violent accusations against him, Darrell Brooks was able to bail out of jail just two days before the tragedy.

Brooks, 39, was given what the Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called an “inappropriately low” bail. It was $1,000, the amount his office had asked for.

Now Brooks is awaiting charges for killing five people with his SUV and wounding more than 40. However, this is not the first time this month Brooks is accused of hitting someone with his vehicle. Court records show that on Nov. 2, the mother of Brooks’ child reported that Brooks had punched her in the face while she was at a gas station near Appleton and Capitol in Milwaukee. After she walked away from being hit, Brooks ran her over with his maroon SUV, according to a criminal complaint.

Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

The victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries accord to court records. Milwaukee police records said, “officers observed tire tracks on her left pants leg.”

It is believed to be the same maroon SUV that Brooks is accused of fatally hitting people with during the Christmas parade.

The year before in July of 2020, Brooks was also accused of a violent crime. According to court records, Brooks and his nephew got into a physical fight. When the nephew left with a friend, Brooks “walked into the front yard with a gun and fired one shot at them.”

Brooks was already out on bail for the gun charge. The District Attorney’s Office asked the court for a $1,000 bail for the accusations he ran over the mother of his child. The Milwaukee County Court set bail for that amount. Brooks was able to pay it and be out of jail on Friday, Nov. 19th.

The scene at the Wauksha Christmas parade where reports are multiple people were injured.

“The bail recommendation in this case is not consistent with the approach of the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office toward matters involving violent crime, nor was it consistent with the risk assessment of the defendant prior to setting of bail,” said Chisholm in a statement.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office said they will be conducting an internal review of the case.

