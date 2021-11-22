Floki Inu Price Analysis: FLOKI Token Price Could Plunge Back To The $0.000133 Support

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, the bulls make a huge green candle after taking support on the 100MA. The bulls are trying their best to push the price up, but the bears are also not giving up the fight, the wick shows in the current exhibits. Let’s look at the technical indicator to see if the bullish run will continue or not? First, the MACD shows a red histogram as the MACD line is below the signal line, but the MACD is heading towards the signal line. If the cross is complete, then it is a buy signal line for the traders. In addition to the RSI being in the neutral zone near 55, the RSI line points towards the overbought zone of 70, which means the bulls are winning the fight against the bears in the order book. Lastly, the 20MA, which was acting as a resistance, price is above that now, which is a bullish sign. The 50MA is above the 100MA, which is a bullish sign.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO