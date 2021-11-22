California man sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling meth in Northeastern Oklahoma

Northern District of Oklahoma Three men were arrested in connection with the murder of a Tulsa man on Oct. 9.

TULSA, Okla. — Eric Steven Bently, 35, was arrested after a Mannford police officer discovered methamphetamine, fentanyl and firearms in his vehicle. He has been sentenced in federal court Monday, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Bently, of Bakersfield, California, to 15 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

“Eric Bently traveled to northeastern Oklahoma to exchange deadly methamphetamine for guns and cash,” said Johnson. “Illicit drug deals and firearms are a recipe for violence and suffering.”

Johnson continued, “Because of the work of the Mannford Police Department, DEA and ATF, this defendant will no longer be able to operate his illegal drug business in our communities.”

Bently pleaded guilty July 27, 2021, to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In his plea agreement, Bently stated that on Oct. 31, 2020, he and two codefendants, Derrick Deeds and Nicole Dileva, possessed more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell the drug. He said the trio traveled from Bakersfield, California to Northern District of Oklahoma to sell the methamphetamine and had already distributed quantities of the methamphetamine in exchange for cash and firearms.

Bently also said that the three defendants possessed a Hermann Weihrauch .38 caliber revolver, a Jimenez Arms, Inc. 9 mm Luger caliber semi-automatic pistol and a 9 mm privately made firearm. Bentley, Deeds and Dileva received two of the guns as payment for methamphetamine and used the firearms for protection while selling the drugs.

Deeds, 36, and Dileva, 35 both from Bakersfield, also pleaded guilty in July. Deeds was sentenced to 78 months, and Dileva was sentenced to 60 months in prison.

