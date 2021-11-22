ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy Park, WA

‘Turkey Pardoning’ ceremony will be this Wed., Nov. 24 and here’s how you can watch it live

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2SQT_0d4IIIRH00

A “Turkey Pardoning” ceremony will be held at the Krull family’s ‘Dinner or Pardon’ food drive fundraiser in Normandy Park this Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 24, 2021, starting at 2 p.m.

Normandy Park Mayor Sue-Ann Hohimer will be doing the pardoning, and organizers will also introduce some folks from this year’s beneficiary, Transform Burien.

“And we want to thank our wonderful community!” Candace Krull said. “Their involvement has really increased over the past week.”

Currently, the vote is 880 for Dinner and 1,812 for Pardon, for a total of 2,692 food items donated to Transform Burien.

All are invited to come watch the ceremony Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. at 20005 3rd Ave SW, Normandy Park (map below) or via our livestream.

HOW TO WATCH IT LIVE

The B-Town Blog will be livestreaming this event on our Facebook page, so if you haven’t yet, be sure to “Like” us here to get a notification for when we go live.

“We’ll have the turkeys out through Thanksgiving day and anyone can donate through Thursday,” Krull added.

Below are some photos from this year’s fundraiser, courtesy Candace Krull:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6Yvq_0d4IIIRH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlWsL_0d4IIIRH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AoIqz_0d4IIIRH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZj3r_0d4IIIRH00

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The new Omicron variant is a pandemic gut check

(CNN) — The emergence of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant feels like a pandemic gut check. Scientists have long known that the world would see emerging coronavirus variants. Viruses mutate constantly. But when South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of the B.1.1.529 variant, which appears to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Omicron Covid-19 variant could already be in U.S., Fauci says

It is possible that omicron, a new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, could already be in the United States, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. While there are no confirmed cases of the new variant in the States, Fauci...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Normandy Park, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
City
Burien, WA
Burien, WA
Government
Burien, WA
Society
CBS News

Made in America: Small Business Saturday

Today is " Small Business Saturday” — a day when consumers are encouraged to do holiday shopping at small, locally-owned stores and businesses. In a shopping season when so many items are stuck at sea, holiday gifts that were manufactured in the United States can still be found. Michelle Miller has the details.
SMALL BUSINESS
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkeys#Thanksgiving#Normandy#Transform Burien
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
663
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy