ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Juicy Smolliét aka Jussie Smollet Makes An Appearance At NYC Movie Screening Ahead of Trial

By Easy Money Typer
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgFuF_0d4IHmgk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4TT7_0d4IHmgk00

Source: Rob Kim / Getty


Jussie Smollett is back in these streets and hitting red carpets again.

Per Page Six , the embattled actor attended a screening of his film B-Boy Blues held at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9. Smollett’s red carpet appearance marked the first time he’s been spotted on a red carpet since his infamous incident, where he allegedly staged a racially-charged attack on himself in December 2019.

The film is Smollett’s directorial debut and is based on James Earl Hardy’s 1994 novel. The 39-year old actor took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. He wrote, “To see all the love for the film is crazy beautiful in his Instagram Stories. More to come while I catch up but to everyone who came out last night with so much love and community… on behalf of everyone @bboybluesfilm, thank you.”

As for the film, its release date is still uncertain because Smollett is still trying to find it a home at a studio so “everyone can see it.”

Smollett was all smiles during the event, but things will get serious for him in the coming days as he is set to stand trial for his alleged staged racial attack on Nov. 29. Smollett has been accused of lying to investigators after claiming he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January 2019.

We will soon learn the fate of the “Gay Tupac.”

Photo: Rob Kim / Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jussie Smollett’s Singing The ‘B-Boy Blues’ As A Warm-Up To His Trial

Jussie Smollett was apparently doing more than visiting Subway since his enforced downtime. The former Empire star has a new film, B-Boy Blues, an effort that marks his directorial debut. He screened the film, which still needs a distributor, on Friday in Harlem, and the auteur appeared in-person for a rare sighting outside the court room. Smollett will stand trial in Chicago starting on Nov. 29 for his role in a phony hate crime that he allegedly helped stage. Smollett originally told police he was attacked by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs. But two men who helped him stage the...
CHICAGO, IL
Us Weekly

Jussie Smollett Makes 1st Red Carpet Appearance in Years After His Alleged Attack 

Back to business. Jussie Smollett made his first red carpet appearance since his alleged 2019 attack and scandal. The Empire alum, 39, attended a film screening of B-Boy Blues, which he directed, on Friday, November 19, at New York City’s AMC Magic Johnson Harlem. The actor donned a simple black turtleneck and gray jacket as he posed for the cameras, in photos published via Just Jared.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Jussie Smollett
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Instagram Stories#Bboybluesfilm
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Young Dolph murder: Photos released of gunmen wanted for killing of rapper

Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
US Magazine

The Kardashians Think Kim and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Could Become ‘Serious’: They ‘Are All for It’

Supportive! Kim Kardashian is still exploring her relationship with Pete Davidson, but he has already won over her famous family. “The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Wendy Williams Unable to Walk, In Early Stages of Dementia [Report]

Earlier this year, fans' fears were confirmed by reports that Wendy Williams has serious health problems. That is why she has not returned to the show, temporarily replaced by a rotation of guest hosts. In some ways, Wendy has never been more popular -- but fans shouldn't expect to see...
CELEBRITIES
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
944
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy