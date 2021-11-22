Hochul holds strong lead over AG James in NY governor's race: poll

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has a double digit lead over New York Attorney General Letitia James in the 2022 Democratic primary for governor, according to a new poll released Monday.

Politico posted the findings of the survey conducted by Data for Progress on Monday.

The poll shows Hochul ahead 36-22 when taking into account disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as a potential candidate.

Cuomo, who has not announced a bid for his old post since resigning amid a sexual harassment scandal in August, has about 15% of the vote, according to the poll.

Without Cuomo in the running, Hochul leads James by a 39-24 margin.

Also in a Cuomo-free field, 9% of those surveyed support New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has not announced an official run but is asking for donations, was also included in the poll, which found he is viewed unfavorably by 60% of those surveyed.

"I'm sitting here and I have the honor of being the mayor of the greatest city in the world and I wouldn't be sitting here if I ever listened to polls," de Blasio said when asked about the findings during his daily briefing Monday. "In the beginning when I ran for public advocate I was way, way back. When I ran for mayor I was way, way back. A lot of good people told me this isn't going to work out. It's not where you start, it's where you finish. I have learned this many times over."

Just 5% voiced their support for de Blasio in the governor's race and about 7% for Congressman Tom Suozzi.