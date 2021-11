The top-ranked and undefeated Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for the Alabama Crimson Tide in the game of all games, the SEC Championship, Dec. 4. That’s what the mainstream media is talking about. But first, they have the task of taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Even though the Yellow Jackets are 3-8, Georgia […]

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO