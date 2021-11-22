Report: Phillies Interested in Reliever Mychal Givens

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly interested in free-agent reliever Mychal Givens, according to NBCSP Phillies insider Jim Salisbury.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly interested in free-agent reliever Mychal Givens, according to NBCSP Phillies insider Jim Salisbury .

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has went on record stating that the closer's role is a priority for Philadelphia this offseason, and Givens could potentially fill that role, or at least offer help at the back end of games.

Salisbury stated that the team has had "substantive conversations" with Givens, and while it's unclear where they will end up, a baseball source indicated that they were ongoing.

Givens, 31, has split time between three teams since his MLB debut in 2015. The right-hander spent six years with the Baltimore Orioles. In 296 games with Baltimore, he posted a 20-17 record, a 3.32 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 406 strikeouts in 336 innings pitched, and picked up 20 saves.

In Aug. 2020, Givens was dealt by the Orioles to the Colorado Rockies. In 41 games with Colorado, Givens pitched 39 innings with 40 strikeouts and a 3.69 ERA. He was on the move again at the 2021 trade deadline, this time being shipped to the Cincinnati Reds. While with the Reds, Givens appeared in 23 games, picking up eight saves in 10 chances, with a 4.22 ERA in 21.1 innings pitched.

Overall, the free-agent reliever possesses a career 3.41 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 466 strikeouts across 396.1 innings. His pitch arsenal in 2021 consisted of a four-seam fastball, change-up, and occasionally a slider.

With the Phillies' noted bullpen struggles, Givens would be a welcome addition to the 'pen, especially if he is able to offer some solid relief in the seventh, eighth, or ninth innings.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter !