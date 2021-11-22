ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Phillies Interested in Reliever Mychal Givens

By Lauren Amour
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5Wst_0d4IGkbP00

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly interested in free-agent reliever Mychal Givens, according to NBCSP Phillies insider Jim Salisbury.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly interested in free-agent reliever Mychal Givens, according to NBCSP Phillies insider Jim Salisbury .

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has went on record stating that the closer's role is a priority for Philadelphia this offseason, and Givens could potentially fill that role, or at least offer help at the back end of games.

Salisbury stated that the team has had "substantive conversations" with Givens, and while it's unclear where they will end up, a baseball source indicated that they were ongoing.

Givens, 31, has split time between three teams since his MLB debut in 2015. The right-hander spent six years with the Baltimore Orioles. In 296 games with Baltimore, he posted a 20-17 record, a 3.32 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 406 strikeouts in 336 innings pitched, and picked up 20 saves.

In Aug. 2020, Givens was dealt by the Orioles to the Colorado Rockies. In 41 games with Colorado, Givens pitched 39 innings with 40 strikeouts and a 3.69 ERA. He was on the move again at the 2021 trade deadline, this time being shipped to the Cincinnati Reds. While with the Reds, Givens appeared in 23 games, picking up eight saves in 10 chances, with a 4.22 ERA in 21.1 innings pitched.

Overall, the free-agent reliever possesses a career 3.41 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 466 strikeouts across 396.1 innings. His pitch arsenal in 2021 consisted of a four-seam fastball, change-up, and occasionally a slider.

With the Phillies' noted bullpen struggles, Givens would be a welcome addition to the 'pen, especially if he is able to offer some solid relief in the seventh, eighth, or ninth innings.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter !

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Phillies reportedly in on Craig Kimbrel

The Chicago White Sox picked up Craig Kimbrel’s team option for 2022. That should be no surprise given the fact that they gave up Nick Madrigal and Codi Heuer just to acquire him from the Chicago Cubs. He wasn’t great in a setup role ahead of Liam Henderiks on the south side so now they might trade him away.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Dave Dombrowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reliever#The Philadelphia Phillies#Nbcsp Phillies#The Baltimore Orioles#The Cincinnati Reds#Era#Astros Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

The Phillies are rumored to be interested in reuniting with this pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies are reported to be interesting in reuniting with Aaron Loup. Second time’s the charm? That’s what the Philadelphia Phillies are supposedly hoping, as they’re rumored to be interested in a reunion with Aaron Loup. The southpaw pitched briefly for the Phillies in 2018, but has been much...
MLB
FanSided

Brewers Trade Rumors: Phillies Interested in Milwaukee All-Star

It wouldn’t be a recent Milwaukee Brewers off-season without trade rumors and closer Josh Hader. Hader has been now linked to the Philadelphia Phillies, who are looking to make a World Series run next year after just missing the playoffs in 2021 to the eventual World Series Champions Atlanta Braves. The Phillies will need several pieces to do that, including a shutdown closing pitcher.
MLB
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
133
Followers
119
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy