Governor Baker encourages residents to shop local this holiday season

By Jodi Reed
 4 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – This holiday season, it really feels like things are returning to normal. So, to help the businesses that were hard hit by the pandemic all residents are encouraged to shop locally.

Governor Baker was in Needham on Monday where he visited several stores along the town’s Main Street. His visit aims to highlight the benefits of buying local and encourage more people to join in on the practice.

Mass. retailers see 6 percent spike in holiday season sales

According to the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, holiday sales are expected to rise by 5 percent this year. The Commonwealth currently has about 600,000 people working in retail so shopping local doesn’t just help business owners, it also helps residents across the state put food on their tables.

An entire ad campaign will be launched over the next few days to encourage people to shop locally. Remember deals don’t just stop at Black Friday. Many stores will continue to offer discounts on small business Saturday and cyber Monday.

