The Finger Lakes Land Trust has announced it has completed two conversion easement agreements on lands in the Skaneateles Lake Watershed Area. The Finger Lakes Land Trust has completed the agreements with Valley View Farm to protect 508 acres of land compromised of multiple parcels in the towns of Scott and Spafford from the encroachment residential development. This is meant to preserve the local areas’ ecosystems. Lands subject to conservation easements remain in private ownership, on local tax rolls, and available for traditional uses such as farming and hunting.

SKANEATELES, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO