Purdue Basketball: Forwards sweep weekly conference accolades

By STAFF REPORTS
 5 days ago
Senior forward Trevion Williams congratulated his teammates as Purdue beat visiting Wright State, 96-52, Tuesday night. Williams surpassed 1,000 career points during the game as he scored a team-high 20 points. He also had 13 rebounds. Kathleen Martinus | Staff Photographer

Junior forward Trevion Williams and freshman forward Caleb Furst earned Big Ten Player and Freshman of the Week respectively following two close wins against ranked teams over the weekend.

Though relegated to a bench role behind sophomore center Zach Edey, Williams continued to find ways to work in the post and distribute to open teammates against a three-year starter in Armando Bacot and Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia. The senior averaged 14.5 points, four rebounds and 1.5 assists in the Cheez-It Hall of Fame tip-off tournament, highlighted by his signature behind-the-back passes to driving guards and forwards.

Furst's 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 block per game average against top-ranked teams earned him time in the national spotlight as the freshman knocked down long-range shots and playing a key role on the defensive end against some of the nation's highest-rated college prospects. Furst has started in every game since Purdue's exhibition games against the University of Indianapolis, taking scoring pressure off Williams and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey.

Williams' and Furst's key roles in the comeback run against the then-No. 5 ranked Villanova Wildcats allowed the Boilermakers to take the No. 3 spot in the Associated Press rankings this morning. Purdue hasn't broken the top-5 since 2017, when a roster featuring three future NBA players made it to the Sweet Sixteen before falling to the Zhaire Smith and Jarrett Culver-led Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Purdue will continue to build upon its early success against the Omaha Mavericks (1-3) this Friday in Ross-Ade Stadium at 2 p.m. The game will be streamed on BTN+.

