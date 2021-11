The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is an all-new version of an American icon. And when we say all-new, we really mean it. Jeep has finally ditched its aging Mercedes-based platform that's been around since 2005 in favor of a flexible architecture that supports multiple wheelbases and electrification. That means for the first time ever Jeep offers a three-row Grand Cherokee L model (reviewed separately) and an upcoming 4xe plug-in hybrid that will arrive in 2022. For now, Jeep will offer the two-row Grand Cherokee with carryover 3.6-liter V6 and 5.7-liter V8 options ranging from 293 horsepower to 357 hp.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO