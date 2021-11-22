Alexander Combs named to Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic

(CNN) — The emergence of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant feels like a pandemic gut check. Scientists have long known that the world would see emerging coronavirus variants. Viruses mutate constantly. But when South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of the B.1.1.529 variant, which appears to be...
Traffic at retail stores on Black Friday dropped 28.3 percent compared with 2019 levels, as shoppers shifted more of their spending online and kicked off their shopping earlier in the year, according to preliminary data from Sensormatic Solutions. Traffic was up 47.5 percent compared with year-ago levels, Sensormatic said. This...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short...
Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
The Biden administration is restricting travel from eight countries in southern Africa over concerns about a new COVID-19 variant circulating in the region, according to senior administration officials. The restrictions on travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi begin Monday. The restrictions don't apply to...
Today is " Small Business Saturday” — a day when consumers are encouraged to do holiday shopping at small, locally-owned stores and businesses. In a shopping season when so many items are stuck at sea, holiday gifts that were manufactured in the United States can still be found. Michelle Miller has the details.
A group of up to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Black Friday, according to authorities. The theft resembles other mass robberies recently seen across the country. In such cases, several robbers swarm a store, ransack the shelves and run away, sometimes assaulting shoppers and store employees in the process.
Stephen Sondheim, a Broadway giant who has the most Tony Awards as a composer, died early Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, a spokesperson for Sondheim said. His cause of death was unknown. Sondheim was considered American theater's greatest composer and lyricist of the last half century or more....
