TVLine Items: 4400 Taps Original Star, Kal Penn's FX Comedy Pilot and More

The CW is recruiting one of the original 4400 for its reboot: Patrick John Flueger , who played returnee Shawn Farrell on the USA Network drama, will guest-star as Caleb, a charismatic figure from one of the 4400’s past, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, original series co-creator Scott Peters will direct an upcoming episode of the update.

Airing Mondays at 9/8c, the CW drama follows 4,400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years and are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them.

Flueger currently stars as Adam Ruzek on NBC’s Chicago P.D.

* Kal Penn ( Designated Survivor ) will headline the FX comedy pilot Belated , from Rescue Me co-creator Peter Tolan, per Deadline . The project follows Owen (Penn), a recently out man in his 40s, and his ex-wife Diana as they attempt to find their new normal and take on new relationships while continuing to co-parent together.

* Gabriel Basso ( The Big C ) and Luciane Buchanan ( The New Legends of Monkey ) have been cast in Netflix’s political conspiracy thriller The Night Agent , from executive producer Shawn Ryan.

* HBO Max’s Dead Boy Detectives pilot, based on DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, has tapped George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri ( The Lodge ) and Kassius Nelson ( Hollyoaks ) as its leads, our sister site Variety reports.

* Watch a trailer for Close to Me , a six-part thriller, starring Connie Nielsen and Christopher Eccleston, which makes its US debut on Sundance Now and AMC+ on Thursday, Dec. 16:

