Wisconsin Christmas Parade Suspect Darrell Brooks Has Extensive Criminal Record

A fundraising page for 39-year-old Darrell Brooks has reportedly been removed by GoFundMe after criticism of raising donations for a man accused of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, killing six people. A spokesperson for GoFundMe confirmed to Fox Business on Wednesday that a fundraiser for Mr Brooks had broken its terms and conditions, and that it had been pulled. The SUV driver was charged on Tuesday with five counts of homicide and for injuring more than 40 after driving into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday. Authorities confirmed the death of a sixth individual...

