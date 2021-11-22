ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Suspect Darrell Brooks Has Extensive Criminal Record

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarrell Brooks, 39, was charged with five counts of murder...

chicago.cbslocal.com

The Independent

Wisconsin parade: GoFundMe takes down fundraiser page for Darrell Brooks after judge sets $5m bail

A fundraising page for 39-year-old Darrell Brooks has reportedly been removed by GoFundMe after criticism of raising donations for a man accused of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, killing six people. A spokesperson for GoFundMe confirmed to Fox Business on Wednesday that a fundraiser for Mr Brooks had broken its terms and conditions, and that it had been pulled. The SUV driver was charged on Tuesday with five counts of homicide and for injuring more than 40 after driving into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday. Authorities confirmed the death of a sixth individual...
Daily Mail

PICTURED: The five dead victims of Wukesha XMAS parade killer Darrell Brooks - including four affiliated with 'Dancing Grannies' group: Final Facebook posts HOURS before SUV plowed into them show them brandishing pompoms in their winter coats

Four of the five people who were killed when a red SUV sped into a crowd of participants in the annual Christmas parade in Waukesha were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. Waukesha police identified the fatal victims as Dancing Grannies Virginia 'Ginny' Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owens, 71; and Tamara...
Black Enterprise

Rapper Darrell Brooks Wanted For Waukesha, WI, Christmas Parade Tragedy

A person of interest has been identified in Sunday’s Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, WI, Sunday that killed five people and injured more than 40. Darrell Brooks, 39, is currently being questioned over the deadly crash by law enforcement officials, according to NBC News, but has not been charged with a crime at this point. CNN reported Brooks may have been fleeing the scene of another crime when he drove into the Waukesha parade route.
TMZ.com

5 Dead, 40 Injured in Wisconsin After Red SUV Plows Into Parade Crowd

6:27 AM PT -- 11/22 -- Law enforcement has reportedly identified a person of interest who is being questioned by authorities -- 39-year-old Darrell Brooks from Wisconsin. The driver of the car that plowed into the crowd had a lengthy criminal history ... this according to law enforcement. Authorities say he was fleeing from an earlier incident just before reaching the parade crowd. So far, the incident has no reported connection to domestic or foreign terrorism.
The Independent

Darrell Brooks: Waukesha suspect caught by doorbell camera after parade tragedy

The 39-year-old man accused of driving an SUV into Christmas parade in a Wisconsin was allegedly caught by a doorbell camera shortly after killing five and injuring dozens more. Darrell Brooks can be seen in the footage asking for an Uber roughly 20 minutes after his SUV crashed through a roadblock in Waukesha, where a parade was ongoing on Sunday. As many as 40 bystanders and performers were injured and authorities in Waukesha have confirmed the deaths of five people. Six children meanwhile remain in a critical condition at Waukesha’s children hospital. Mr Brooks, who was arrested not long...
