Wisconsin Christmas Parade Suspect Darrell Brooks Has Extensive Criminal Record

DuPage County, IL – A higher up in the DuPage County Democrat party has been forced to resign after saying last night’s deadly rampage that killed 5 and maimed many others, including children was karma for the not guilty verdict delivered by the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder case.
A fundraising page for 39-year-old Darrell Brooks has reportedly been removed by GoFundMe after criticism of raising donations for a man accused of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, killing six people. A spokesperson for GoFundMe confirmed to Fox Business on Wednesday that a fundraiser for Mr Brooks had broken its terms and conditions, and that it had been pulled. The SUV driver was charged on Tuesday with five counts of homicide and for injuring more than 40 after driving into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday. Authorities confirmed the death of a sixth individual...
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow made a peculiar decision on Monday when dedicating an entire segment to the horrific Waukesha Christmas parade: She made no reference to Darrell E. Brooks Jr., the career criminal who is accused of killing multiple people by plowing through the crowd. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said...
Horrifying footage posted on social media showed a red SUV as it barreled through a Wisconsin holiday parade on Sunday — striking and injuring over 20 people and sending the festive crowd into a frenzy. In a live-streamed feed of the annual event in Waukesha, Wisconsin provided by the city,...
SUMMIT, WI — A Wisconsin man whose wife and 11-year-old daughter were seriously injured in Sunday’s deadly Christmas parade attack said he “almost fell to the floor” when he got the call. “I was almost killed by it,” Rigoberto Perez, 47, told The Post on Monday. “I said, ‘Please God,...
Five people have been killed and more than 40 injured after a car ploughed into a parade in the US state of Wisconsin, police say. Footage shows a red SUV driving through a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha, west of Milwaukee, at around 16:40 local time (22:40 GMT) on Sunday.
Four of the five people who were killed when a red SUV sped into a crowd of participants in the annual Christmas parade in Waukesha were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. Waukesha police identified the fatal victims as Dancing Grannies Virginia 'Ginny' Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owens, 71; and Tamara...
The horrific events in Waukesha – which left five dead and dozens injured – have prompted questions about how law enforcement might have failed to protect the Wisconsin town. In recent days, public attention has shifted to the fact that the suspect who plowed his SUV into a crowd gathered...
A person of interest has been identified in Sunday’s Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, WI, Sunday that killed five people and injured more than 40. Darrell Brooks, 39, is currently being questioned over the deadly crash by law enforcement officials, according to NBC News, but has not been charged with a crime at this point. CNN reported Brooks may have been fleeing the scene of another crime when he drove into the Waukesha parade route.
The ex-con charged with killing five people at a Wisconsin Christmas parade was ordered held on $5 million at his first court appearance Tuesday — with prosecutors revealing that he’ll be hit with a sixth homicide count after a child struck in the Sunday attack has died. Darrell Brooks, 39,...
Darrell Brooks, the Wisconsin man accused of driving an SUV that crashed through a crowd of people during a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday, was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
6:27 AM PT -- 11/22 -- Law enforcement has reportedly identified a person of interest who is being questioned by authorities -- 39-year-old Darrell Brooks from Wisconsin. The driver of the car that plowed into the crowd had a lengthy criminal history ... this according to law enforcement. Authorities say he was fleeing from an earlier incident just before reaching the parade crowd. So far, the incident has no reported connection to domestic or foreign terrorism.
A nephew of the suspect in the deadly Wisconsin Christmas parade rampage pleaded for a judge to slap the ex-con with a no-contact order after he shot at him in a fight over a cellphone in 2020, according to a report. Anaji Brooks said in a victim impact statement that...
The 39-year-old man accused of driving an SUV into Christmas parade in a Wisconsin was allegedly caught by a doorbell camera shortly after killing five and injuring dozens more. Darrell Brooks can be seen in the footage asking for an Uber roughly 20 minutes after his SUV crashed through a roadblock in Waukesha, where a parade was ongoing on Sunday. As many as 40 bystanders and performers were injured and authorities in Waukesha have confirmed the deaths of five people. Six children meanwhile remain in a critical condition at Waukesha’s children hospital. Mr Brooks, who was arrested not long...
