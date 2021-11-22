ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Charged After 5 People Were Killed When SUV Plowed Into Crowd At Holiday Parade In Wisconsin

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 39-year-old man, Darrell Brooks, is facing five counts of...

chicago.cbslocal.com

CBS Chicago

Man Shot By Would-Be Carjacker While Trying To Drive Away In Hermosa

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot by a gunman who tried to carjack him Thursday afternoon in the Hermosa community. At 2:39 p.m., the 20-year-old man was in a car parked on the street in the 4100 block of West Dickens Avenue when another man came up and took out a gun, police said. The gunman then demanded the victim’s vehicle, but the victim tried to drive away, police said. The gunman fired shots at the victim and struck him in the head, police said. The victim was taken to Humboldt Park Health, where he was stabilized. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Women Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Up Ambridge Home

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women are accused of firing shots into a home in Beaver County. Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said. Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29, were arrested along with 23-year-old Zaynah Dye. (Photo Credit: KDKA) According to the criminal complaint, the women tried to recover a stolen gun that they believed was inside the home. A teenager and his parents were inside the residence. When the trio tried to force their way through the front door, the man inside said...
AMBRIDGE, PA
CBS Philly

15-Year-Old Girl Shot When Gunmen Fire At Least 40 Shots At Vehicle In South Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot in a small SUV that was sprayed with bullets Thanksgiving night in South Philadelphia. Police say at least 40 shots were fired at the vehicle, which had all females inside. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Kater Street in South Philadelphia. That’s near the Magic Gardens, a popular tourist destination. The teen was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police also say a child under 10 years old was in the car at the time of the shooting. The car full of people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Shooting Himself In East Liberty

By: KDKA’s Chris Hoffman and Meghan Schiller PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 4-year-old boy died after police said he shot himself in the face in East Liberty. “This was a devastating tragedy. We believe it was an accident. A 4-year-old boy got a hold of a gun and shot himself in the face,” said Pittsburgh police spokesperson Cara Cruz. The family identified him as Ajani Lane. (Photo: Provided) “Medics were there immediately,” said Cruz. “It was literally minutes after this happened and they transported the child to Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition and very sadly he passed away a short time later.” One guardian was in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Woman Shot, Wounded While Dropping Off Passenger In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and wounded while driving and dropping off a passenger in Back of the Yards on Thanksgiving Day. At 4:05 p.m., the 30-year-old woman was dropping off her passenger in the 4300 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone pulled up in another vehicle and fired shots, police said. The woman was shot in the face, wrist, and chest, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. It was not immediately learned whether the woman was a rideshare driver. No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives were investigating.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Seeking To Identify Suspect In Shooting In North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking to identify a man involved in a shooting in the North Lawndale area this past Saturday. Police said around 1:42 p.m., the incident occurred at 3800 Block of West Roosevelt Road. Surveillance footage shows the suspect inside a store before walking outside. He walks up to the unknown victim and pulls out a handgun. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8252 or send an anonymous to cpdtip.com.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbslocal.com

Video Shows Fatal Shooting Between Teen And Ex-Officer In Aurora

A 17-year-old boy was killed after exchanging gunfire with a 36-year-old man in a southeast Aurora neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of South Addison Way, near Gun Club Road and Belleview Avenue.
AURORA, CO
WRAL

Terrorism not a factor when SUV plowed into Chrismas parade crowd

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Terrorism not a factor when SUV plowed into Chrismas parade crowd. Police Chief Dan Thompson said that there was no evidence the bloodshed Sunday was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Do You Recognize These Men? FBI Releases Photos Of Hialeah Bank Robbery Suspects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI released has released pictures of two wanted bank robbers who struck a Regions Bank branch in Hialeah. Authorities say the suspects entered the bank, located along W 4th Avenue near 29th Street, Monday morning around 10:45 a.m. and demanded money from a bank employee. One of the men was armed with a gun but no shots were fired. (Source: FBI) There were customers in the bank at the time, no injuries were reported. The FBI did not provide any other information. If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Man Robbed And Shot In South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was robbed and shot in the South Austin neighborhood Friday. Police said around 10:46 p.m., an 18-year-old man was riding a bicycle on the 1000 block of North LeClaire when three men took his phone at gunpoint. The victim was shot in the abdomen by one of the offenders as they fled. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department in critical condition. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Deaths Of Unborn Twins Following Minneapolis Shooting Ruled Double Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The deaths of unborn twins in September following the shooting of their mother in Minneapolis has been ruled a double homicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says the twins, both boys, died on Sept. 18 as a result of a shooting on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North. Minneapolis police say their mother was shot while standing outside, not realizing at first that she was struck in the abdomen by a stray bullet, which caused a uterine rupture. (credit: CBS) RELATED: 11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis She was brought to North Memorial Health in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

