Mark your calendar: Movement festival announces dates for 2022 return

Put this on next year's calendar, a world-class culinary and beverage celebration will take place March 24-27 at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta. The Georgia Food + Wine Festival, sponsored by the Marietta Daily Journal, will be a showcase of cuisine, beverage and culture from Georgia celebrity chefs, local chefs, celebrity winemakers/vintners, artisans, farmers, local craft spirits and beers, along with renowned wine, spirits and beer brands from around the globe. The inaugural festival offers a wide variety of events for all tastebuds and budgets, with tasting events and master classes.
Comments / 0