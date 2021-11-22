ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark your calendar: Movement festival announces dates for 2022 return

Detroit News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter missing two years due to the pandemic, Movement has lined up return dates for 2022 over the Memorial Day weekend. The festival will unfold May 28-30, 2022, organizers announced Monday. Advance tickets are...

www.detroitnews.com

Related
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester Lilac Festival: Dates announced, free live outdoor music returns in 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s not even winter yet, but it’s never too early to start thinking spring. Organizers from the Rochester Lilac Festival announced Tuesday the dates for the 2022 event. The 124th annual Lilac Fest at Highland Park will follow the pattern of the 2021 iteration, which featured three consecutive weekends instead of the traditional ten consecutive days.
ROCHESTER, NY
Variety

ATX Television Festival Announces In-Person 2022 Event Dates, Opens Pitch Competition Submissions

ATX Television Festival has set June 2-5 as its 2022 dates, planning to return to in-person events but still provide a virtual attendee option. Additionally, the festival announced that submissions for its annual pitch competition are now open and will be through Jan. 30, 2022. This will be the festival’s 11th year overall, but its first in-person one since 2019. Programming information, as well as details on how to attend, is expected to be announced in January 2022. The pitch competition gives undiscovered writers a chance to pitch their script ideas to top decision-makers in television (both on the creative side and executives)....
CELEBRATIONS
smilepolitely.com

Summer Camp announces festival dates for May 2022

Summer Camp Music Festival has announced the dates of their 2022 festival, happening May 27-29, 2022. Prior to the pandemic, the Chillicothe festival had been held in the month of May. Organizers canceled the festival in 2020 due to COVID. In 2021, the event was moved to August where the fest also celebrated its 20th anniversary.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Mark your calendars for TFAC photo exhibit reception

Tryon Fine Arts Center (TFAC) invites you to mark your calendars for Wednesday, November 17th to attend a wine and cheese reception beginning at 5:30 PM in the new Parker Gallery at TFAC. The open house event will feature the current exhibit TFAC Photo Contest: Spring to Summer 2020, as well as the new entries in the 2021 contest, Approach to Fall.
TRYON, NC
skiddle.com

Lytham Festival announces second set of dates

It's fair to say that Lytham Festival is going to be absolutely massive in 2022. Not only are they running their rescheduled festival dates but they've added even more artists to keep the festival going on even longer, with it now running from Tuesday 28th June to Saturday 9th July.
SOCIETY
Daily Breeze

BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach announces 2022 dates

Just two months after the BeachLife Festival brought its chill beach vibes back to the South Bay, organizers have announced the dates for 2022. The festival returns to Redondo Beach’s Seaside Lagoon on May 13-15 and tickets are on sale via the event’s website. The headliners for the festival will...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
highlandsranch.org

Mark your calendars for our annual Holiday Celebration

There is nothing quite like an old-fashioned, community holiday celebration. Join us from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Highlands Ranch Mansion, 9950 E Gateway Dr. Horse drawn hay rides and Santa visits are just a few of the many festive activities featured at this year’s celebration. All ages will enjoy entertainment, gift and craft vendors, and fun games with prizes. Attendees can also take self-guided tours of the 27,000-square-foot Mansion and participate in a gingerbread-themed scavenger hunt.
FESTIVAL
Marietta Daily Journal

Inaugural Georgia Food + Wine Festival announces dates

Put this on next year's calendar, a world-class culinary and beverage celebration will take place March 24-27 at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta. The Georgia Food + Wine Festival, sponsored by the Marietta Daily Journal, will be a showcase of cuisine, beverage and culture from Georgia celebrity chefs, local chefs, celebrity winemakers/vintners, artisans, farmers, local craft spirits and beers, along with renowned wine, spirits and beer brands from around the globe. The inaugural festival offers a wide variety of events for all tastebuds and budgets, with tasting events and master classes.
MARIETTA, GA
mixmag.net

Movement festival Detroit will be back for 2022

Movement Detroit will be making a comeback in 2022 after two years of postponement due to the pandemic. Movement, which is one of the highest regarded and longest-running electronic music festivals in the world, will return to its traditional Memorial Day weekend slot May 28-30 at the Hart Plaza, Detroit.
FESTIVAL
dancingastronaut.com

Movement announces return to Detroit after two-year hiatus for Memorial Day Weekend 2022

Movement Festival is making its long-awaited return to Hart Plaza in Detroit after a two-year hiatus. The festival last occurred over Memorial Day Weekend in 2019 and featured headliners Disclosure, Orbital, and GRiZ. Movement announced its return in addition to lineups in both 2020 and 2021, but both Memorial Day Weekend events were postponed due to COVID-19. In 2020, Movement announced artists including Four Tet, Carl Craig, and Ben UFO. The 2021 lineup was smaller in scale and featured Kevin Saunderson, DJ Holographic, and Kyle Hall.
DETROIT, MI
agrinews-pubs.com

Mark your calendar: Auctioneers convention coming Nov. 19-20

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana Auctioneers Association is hosting its annual convention Nov. 19-20 at Embassy Suites in Noblesville. The convention begins Friday with a trade show and seminars about taxes, tips and marketing. Twenty-five-year members and first-time attendees will be recognized at dinner. The evening will end with time...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
popville.com

“Mark Your Calendars for the 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting at President’s Park, Hosted by LL COOL J”

“The 2020 National Christmas Tree with the White House in the background. NPS/ Liz Macro”. “Start your 2021 holiday season with the 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting! This beloved American tradition, presented by the National Park Service (NPS) and National Park Foundation (NPF), features musical performances and the official lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse in President’s Park. This year, the ceremony and official lighting will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2.
WASHINGTON, DC
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Attend the 12th-annual Riverfest Seafood Festival

Where: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd. Details: Tanger Outlets invites shoppers to a tree lighting ceremony, presented by Halifax Health Medical Center. Santa Claus will arrive on a Jeep Beach Jeep, and there will be a holiday performance by Mia Bella Dance Group. Additionally, the event features a balloon artist, face painting, meet and greet with Santa and the Jeep Beach Shark mascots, holiday drinks and music. The first 1,000 guests will receive a holiday tree necklace; the first 50 will get a Tanger tote bag. Free and open to the public.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Salina Post

Mark your calendars! Salina Wedding Fair set for February

The 2022 Salina Wedding Fair is coming up in February!. Eagle Communications is partnering with Tony's Pizza Events Center for the 2022 Salina Wedding Fair, which is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 6. The event will be in the Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Hall of Tony's Pizza Events Center.
SALINA, KS

