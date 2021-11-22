Mark your calendar: Movement festival announces dates for 2022 return

ATX Television Festival has set June 2-5 as its 2022 dates, planning to return to in-person events but still provide a virtual attendee option. Additionally, the festival announced that submissions for its annual pitch competition are now open and will be through Jan. 30, 2022. This will be the festival’s 11th year overall, but its first in-person one since 2019. Programming information, as well as details on how to attend, is expected to be announced in January 2022. The pitch competition gives undiscovered writers a chance to pitch their script ideas to top decision-makers in television (both on the creative side and executives)....

