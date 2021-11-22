Roger Stone Subpoenaed By Panel Investigating Capitol Insurrection, Responds To CBS4 News

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — Roger Stone, former ally to President Trump, has been subpoenaed along with four other people, by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

The subpoenas include demands for documents and testimony from Stone, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, as well as three people accused of organizing and promoting the two rallies that preceded the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The committee has already interviewed more than 150 people across government, social media, and law enforcement, including some former Trump aides who have been cooperative.

Stone, who spoke to CBS4’s Jim DeFede on Facing South Florida earlier this month, released this statement to DeFede on Monday.

“I understand that I have been included in this round of subpoenas issued by the January 6th Select Committee. I have not yet been served and have not seen the details of what I may be asked to provide or what information they want from me. I have said time and time again that I had no advance knowledge of the events that took place at the Capitol on that day. Any statement, claim, insinuation, or report alleging, or even implying, that I had any involvement in or knowledge, whether advance or contemporaneous, about the commission of any unlawful acts by any person or group in or around the U.S. Capitol or anywhere in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, is categorically false. After the subpoena is served and after my counsel reviews the requests, I will make the determination of how I will proceed.”

In early November when DeFede asked Stone about his time in Washington in the lead up to the January 6 insurrection and whether Stone visited the war room set up by the Trump team, he said, “There’s nothing to talk about. I know nothing about it. I was not there. I categorically reject and deny any insinuation, claim, assertion by anyone that I had advance knowledge or was in some way involved. Let’s be very clear. I was not on The Ellipse. I did not march to the Capitol. I was not at the Capitol. I never left the grounds of my hotel on that day. I was as shocked as every other American when I saw this unfolding on TV,” Stone said.

In that same interview, DeFede pressed Stone where he was the day of the insurrection.

“I stayed at the Willard Hotel, and if there was a war room there, that would be unbeknownst to me,” he said.

Reports have surfaced that the Willard Hotel was the “command center” for Trump loyalists working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“So I just want to be clear, you never visited the war room, never spoke to any of those people associated with the war room?” DeFede followed up.

“Absolutely true,” Stone responded.

As you may recall, Stone was convicted of lying to congressional investigators and witness tampering during the Robert Mueller investigation. He was pardoned by President Trump in December.