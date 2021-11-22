ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Viral posts allege that over 50 students at a Tennessee high school were suspended for gun-pantomime TikTok challenge

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47RaWq_0d4IDQn800
Students alleged on social media that they had been suspended for a viral TikTok trend video that showed them pantomiming guns with cell phones.

MILATAS/Getty Images

  • Students at a Tennessee high school were suspended for a TikTok challenge, viral posts allege.
  • The trend involved pantomiming holding a gun using a cell phone or hands as a prop.
  • The school district did not confirm suspensions but said it was aware of the video on Friday.

Several viral TikTok videos allege that high school students from Clarksville, Tennessee, were suspended from school after participating in a viral TikTok trend in which they pantomime drawing guns at school, using cell phones or their hands as the prop.

As The Daily Dot reported , several students at West Creek High School (WCHS) posted videos on TikTok claiming that over 50 students had been suspended in relation to a now-deleted TikTok video that was part of the "Who Want Smoke??" gun-pantomiming trend from the platform.

The incident follows several months of heightened attention towards TikTok trends, schools, and safety, which has resulted in hoaxes like the false "slap a teacher" challenge spreading on social media.

Real TikTok challenges have caused panic among administrators during the 2021-2022 school year, though, including the "devious licks" challenge, which saw students posting about stealing equipment from their schools. Clarksville Now reported in October that schools in Clarksville-Montgomery County, the district that includes WCHS, had over $20,000 worth of damage in relation to the challenge.

The original video appears to have been posted by TikTok user @0fficial.lilchriss and is currently unavailable. @0fficial.lilchriss said in a subsequent video with 2.5 million views that over 50 students had been suspended, a claim reiterated in another post from a TikTok user claiming to be a student.

Jessica Forman-Goldberg, the director of communications and marketing at Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS), told Insider that CMCSS could not confirm details regarding disciplinary measures.

Forman-Goldberg confirmed that the TikTok video, which showed WCHS students "pantomiming actions involving weapons at school," surfaced on Friday. She said that administrators referenced a part of the district code of conduct regarding "Other Conduct Warranting Discipline," which includes "any conduct which is disruptive, dangerous, harmful to the student or others" that isn't explicitly outlined in the code of conduct.

According to posts from @0fficial.lilchriss and Instagram user Lexis Gambino (@lexisgambino), who told The Daily Dot her sister attended the school , police were also present and spoke with students. Officer Scott Beaubien, a Public Information Officer at the Clarksville Police Department, told Insider that Clarksville Police officers were doing a "walk through" at the school and were asked to speak to students about the dangers of such online challenges.

@official.lilchriss said in a follow-up video regarding the incident that a police officer told students that the video could result in a felony charge or jail time. Gambino told The Daily Dot that her sister and mother were present during a meeting in which students were suspended. She told The Daily Dot that an officer present told students that if he saw them doing that at school, "he'd shoot them and go straight home to his family," and alleged that he told a student he would keep her "on his radar." Gambino did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

When asked about those allegations, Beaubien said that "according to staff members at West Creek HS and officers present, comments made by CPD officers were appropriate and professional."

Forman-Goldberg told Insider that the district and law enforcement had "communicated with families earlier in the year regarding the consequences of social media challenges performed on school grounds."

@0fficial.lilchriss and Gambino did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read more stories from Insider's Digital Culture desk.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 112

Ron2022
4d ago

There is a lot of details this article is missing. I don't know if there is a real threat or is it just kids doing James Bond poses. Without context this article is meaningless.

Reply
18
Robert Card
4d ago

woke and CRT is going to create mass shootings at schools across America I'd pay attention to your children and what these schools are pushing into children's minds iam telling you wake up parents it be better home schooling your children then get that call your child has been shot or your child snapped because so black teacher has her or him thinking that all whites are evil

Reply(9)
35
IZZY MAYBE!!!!
4d ago

so they were suspended for pretending to have a gun. pretending their cell phone was a gun? am I missing something?

Reply(25)
28
Related
CNN

The new Omicron variant is a pandemic gut check

(CNN) — The emergence of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant feels like a pandemic gut check. Scientists have long known that the world would see emerging coronavirus variants. Viruses mutate constantly. But when South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of the B.1.1.529 variant, which appears to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Omicron COVID-19 variant cases identified in UK: LIVE UPDATES

The U.S. will also restrict travel from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. Experts say it's too early to determine if the coronavirus vaccines will be effective against the new variant. Biden briefed again on omicron. The White House announced the president has kept up-to-date with the latest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Clarksville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
CBS News

Made in America: Small Business Saturday

Today is " Small Business Saturday” — a day when consumers are encouraged to do holiday shopping at small, locally-owned stores and businesses. In a shopping season when so many items are stuck at sea, holiday gifts that were manufactured in the United States can still be found. Michelle Miller has the details.
SMALL BUSINESS
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Pantomime#The Daily Dot#Wchs#Clarksville Now
The Hill

NY governor declares state of emergency to prepare for omicron

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) declared a state of emergency to prepare for a new coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa. Hochul’s declaration on Friday is one of the first emergency steps taken by a state in the U.S. against the new variant, known as omicron, whose discovery was announced Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

Insider

199K+
Followers
18K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy