Environment

SoMd Weather for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago


Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

