A parade that 'became a nightmare'

By Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

A suspect is in custody after a scene of chaos unfolded at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Closing arguments are underway in the trial of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. And if you're hitting the road for Thanksgiving, keep an eye on gas prices.

👋 Hey! It's Monday! Laura here, with all the news you need to know.

But first, let the great Thanksgiving food debate begin! 🥘 Cranberries, stuffing (or is it dressing?) and turkey – oh my! Why do some Thanksgiving foods divide the dinner table ?

What happened in Waukesha?

"Last night, our wonderful Waukesha parade became the scene of a horrific tragedy. Last night, that parade became a nightmare," Mayor Shawn Reilly said Monday. According to Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson, Darrell Brooks, 39, was fleeing a domestic disturbance where a knife was reported when he rammed into a Christmas parade Sunday, killing at least five people and leaving 48 injured. He will be charged with five counts of intentional homicide, Thompson said. The deceased victims were four women and a man, ages ranging from 52 to 81. The crash was captured on the city's livestream as the SUV struck a high school band, children's dance group and the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. Hospital officials said Monday that at least six children were in critical condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykQrM_0d4IDJrH00
November 21, 2021; Waukesha, WI, USA; Abandoned chairs, blankets and other items remain along W. Main St. in downtown Waukesha after a vehicle plowed through the Christmas Parade, leaving multiple people injured on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Scott Ash-USA TODAY NETWORK Scott Ash, News Now Group-USA TODAY NETWORK

'An attack on Ahmaud Arbery' or 'citizen's arrest'?

Jurors in the murder trial of the three Georgia men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's killing listened to hours of closing arguments Monday as four attorneys presented various views of what happened on that day early last year. The prosecution said Arbery was "under attack" by white men who saw a Black man running in their neighborhood and hopped in pickups to pursue him. Defense attorneys painted a picture of residents on edge about crime in the neighborhood and said the men attempted to detain Arbery for police questioning. The nearly all-white panel of 12 jurors and three alternates was set to hear a rebuttal from the prosecution Monday afternoon. After closings, the jurors are to begin deliberations on a verdict. Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with murder and other crimes in the  fatal shooting February 2020in Brunswick, about 80 miles south of Savannah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBmaC_0d4IDJrH00
Annie Polite, 87, marches with her walker at the front of a protest outside the Glynn County Courthouse on Nov. 18 in Brunswick, Ga. Stephen B. Morton/AP

What everyone's talking about

More people have died of COVID-19 in 2021 than last year

COVID-19 has killed more people in 2021 than in 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease was reported as the underlying cause of death or a contributing cause of death for 377,883 people in 2020, accounting for 11.3% of deaths, according to the CDC. As of Monday, more than 392,000 people in the USA died from the coronavirus in 2021, according to Johns Hopkins University data. That's nearly 15,000 than last year – and there's still more than a month left. New COVID-19 infections are on the rise in 38 states, and health officials are braced for the possibility of a surge in cases over the winter. Experts cite a combination of factors: the seasonality of the virus, waning immunity and many unvaccinated Americans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvcDH_0d4IDJrH00
A woman adds to the hearts and messages April 8 on the National Covid Memorial Wall on the south embankment of the River Thames in London. Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Driving for Thanksgiving could get pricey

Gobbling up gas will cost a pretty penny this Thanksgiving. Gas prices have steadily gone up for the past few months and leveled off last week, averaging $3.41 per gallon nationwide Friday, according to the American Automobile Association. That's 7 cents higher than a month ago and $1.29 more than a year ago. More than 53 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020, according to an AAA forecast. Despite higher gas prices, 90% of people prefer to travel by car, AAA says. California continues to top the nation as the most expensive market for gas at $4.68 a gallon. Oklahoma and Texas had the cheapest gas prices in the nation last Thursday at $2.99 and $3.04 per gallon, respectively, according to AAA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZXz4_0d4IDJrH00
Gasoline prices top $5 per gallon Nov. 15 in Los Angeles. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Real quick

$120,000 of Louis Vuitton merchandise nabbed from store

More than a dozen people stormed a Louis Vuitton store in a Chicago suburb and stole about $120,000 worth of merchandise, police said. The suspects were caught on video wearing masks and sweatshirts as they grabbed bags and cleared out shelves in the store. The incident occurred in the Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook, Illinois, on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., police said. With merchandise stashed in their arms and bags, the 14 thieves escaped in three separate cars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HosIb_0d4IDJrH00
More than 80 people stormed and robbed a Nordstrom in California. "Organized theft" robbers streamed out of the department store into dozens of cars. Anonymous via Storyful

A break from the news

