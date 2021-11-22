ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, Denver to launch gun buyback program in wake of recent youth shootings

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
 4 days ago
Parents Edgar Jaimes and Olga Aguirre hug their daughter Mia Jaimes after she and other students were released from the building after a shooting occurred in the South parking lot of Hinkley High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Aurora, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Aurora and Denver are partnering to host a gun buyback program next year in response to recent youth shootings in the metro area.

Aurora was rocked last week by two shootings outside of local high schools. The first shooting, outside of Aurora Central High School, left six teenage students wounded on Nov. 15. Four days later, three students were shot outside of Hinkley High School.

The program, announced on Monday, is being led by Aurora City Councilman Curtis Gardner and Denver City Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer.

“I am heartbroken over the events of the past few weeks,” Sawyer said. “Our residents deserve to feel safe in their communities. Our kids deserve to feel safe in their schools. While it will not bring back those we have lost, every gun we can help take off the street represents a potential life, or lives, saved.”

The program is scheduled to launch in March and be held at churches, synagogues and community gathering places in both cities. Four events will be held in Aurora and four will be held in Denver, the announcement said.

At each event, people will be able to turn in firearms anonymously. The guns will then be destroyed and converted into garden tools and jewelry by the Colorado Springs-based nonprofit RAWtools.

The program aims to reduce the availability of firearms in the cities, the announcement said, adding that firearms used in criminal activity are often stolen from homes and vehicles.

“I am sad to see the violence that has plagued Aurora and Denver,” Gardner said. “Violence, especially youth violence, is an epidemic. ... With the combined resources of our cities, my hope is we can ensure our residents feel safe calling Aurora and Denver home.”

Aurora's recent school shootings add to the metro area’s ongoing increase in crime during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October and November, at least 18 teenagers were victims in shootings throughout Aurora, according to reports from the Aurora Police Department. In those shootings, at least four of the victims died of their injuries.

In Denver, there have been 17 murders and 444 aggravated assaults in the city since Oct. 1, according to the Denver Police Department’s crime map. That is up from four murders and 351 aggravated assaults during the same period in 2019.

The locations, dates and times of the gun buyback events will be announced in January. Residents and organizations interested in hosting or volunteering at an event can contact the council members at denvercouncil5@denvergov.org and cgardner@auroragov.org.

The Denver Gazette

Second 15-year-old arrested in shooting of 6 teens near Aurora Central High School

Aurora police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a second suspect in connection with the drive-by shooting of six teenagers near Aurora Central High School on Nov. 15. A 15-year-old boy was arrested after being questioned Tuesday night, police said in a news release Wednesday night. Police said they would not release his name, but confirmed he was a student at Aurora Central. The shooting happened at Nome Park, across...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

One dead in crash in Aurora

One person is dead and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Aurora overnight. Police responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of North Airport Boulevard and East Sixth Avenue around midnight. Officers found two vehicles, a Nissan sedan and a Ford SUV at the scene, according to a release by the Aurora Police Department. A passenger, only identified as a woman, inside the Nissan was...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

One dead in southwestern Aurora crash

A man who was injured in a crash early this month died Wednesday, according to the Aurora Police Department. Police responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash at South Parker Road and East Yale Avenue in southwest Aurora around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Officers found the driver of a...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado teachers say school year is the most stressful of their career

After months of distance and hybrid learning, this school year looked to be more normal. Teachers were feeling optimistic about resuming in-person learning and getting away from Zoom or Microsoft Teams. They were ready to see the smiles and hear the laughs in the hallway between classes and return to something that felt "normal." But that feeling of optimism soon diminished as staffing shortages forced educators to work longer hours,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Police: 13-year-old Aurora girl found safe; man in custody

The Aurora Police Department announced Wednesday night that a missing 13-year-old Aurora girl has been found safe. An Amber Alert has been deactivated. Police said Navarro Cathey, a 41-year-old man from California, has been arrested in Utah and charges are pending. The girl apparently met Cathey online and had been...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

