This is the inaugural publication of the Business Journal’s Native American-Owned Businesses List. Companies must be at least 51% Native-owned and headquartered in Washington state to be considered. Tribally owned companies were included. The Business Journal defines “local” as the Puget Sound region, including King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap counties. Information was obtained from firm representatives and company websites. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. To be surveyed when The List is updated, or to be considered for other Lists, fill out our List Nomination Form at bizj.us/1qa12x.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO