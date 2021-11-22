Kyle Kuzma's Pregame Outfit Is Ridiculous

NBA players have increasingly been making statements with their pregame outfits over the past few years. It's a fun, harmless, entertaining distraction while we wait for games to actually tip-off. On Monday that all changed as Kyle Kuzma wore something utterly ridiculous before his Washington Wizards took on the Charlotte Hornets.

Check out this outfit:

What, exactly, is going on here? Rock pink, Kyle, I'm all for it. In fact, I respect it. But that sweater looks could have fit eight people in it. Kuzma is 6-foot-9 and the thing hangs off of him. Who was it even meant for, Polyphemus? It looks like it was designed by the Once-ler.

I know it's sweater season, but Kuzma took things way too far here. But hey, that's fashion I guess.

Kuzma is averaging 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in 33.2 minutes per game during his first season with the Wizards. Washington is 11-5 and in third place in the Eastern Conference.