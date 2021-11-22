ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyle Kuzma's Pregame Outfit Is Ridiculous

By Ryan Phillips
 4 days ago
NBA players have increasingly been making statements with their pregame outfits over the past few years. It's a fun, harmless, entertaining distraction while we wait for games to actually tip-off. On Monday that all changed as Kyle Kuzma wore something utterly ridiculous before his Washington Wizards took on the Charlotte Hornets.

Check out this outfit:

What, exactly, is going on here? Rock pink, Kyle, I'm all for it. In fact, I respect it. But that sweater looks could have fit eight people in it. Kuzma is 6-foot-9 and the thing hangs off of him. Who was it even meant for, Polyphemus? It looks like it was designed by the Once-ler.

I know it's sweater season, but Kuzma took things way too far here. But hey, that's fashion I guess.

Kuzma is averaging 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in 33.2 minutes per game during his first season with the Wizards. Washington is 11-5 and in third place in the Eastern Conference.

Mike Zimmer Is Dating Model Katarina Miketin

Model Katarina Miketin has confirmed she and Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer are in a relationship. The pair were rumored to be dating last fall, but she has now confirmed they are a couple. Zimmer is 65, while Miketin is 40. Miketin was recently a Maxim Australia cover girl:
Marcus Morris to Shannon Sharpe: 'Shut Your Drunk Ass Up'

Nikola Jokic took out Markieff Morris last night in the waning moments of a Denver Nuggets win over the Miami Heat Monday night. It has been the reigning topic of discussion on NBA Twitter today. It was a move completely out of character for Jokic, who traditionally lets his play do the talking. Matters were not helped by Jokic's brothers creating a Twitter account to threaten Morris and his brother, Marcus, who plays for the Clippers.
Zion Williamson Looks Horrible

Zion Williamson is recovering from offseason foot surgery with no timetable for when he will play basketball competitively again. His weight reportedly ballooned to over 300 pounds following the surgery and Pelicans VP of basketball operations David Griffin said this week that Williamson still hasn’t been cleared to resume practicing with the team.
Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

