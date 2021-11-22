ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything to Know About the Real-Life Couples That Inspired "House of Gucci"

By Nicole Briese
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve seen the incredible Instagram snaps of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver from the upcoming film, House of Gucci. You’ve even gotten a glimpse of the glamped-up wedding dress Mother Monster wore for the recreation of her character’s 1973 nuptials to Guccio Gucci’s grandson. But how much do you really know...

Billboard

Here's What Critics Are Saying About Lady Gaga's 'House of Gucci' Performance

Lady Gaga could be gunning for another Academy Award with her upcoming film House of Gucci, if early reaction from fans and critics is any indication. The pop superstar stars as Patrizia Reggiani in the biographical crime drama opposite Adam Driver, who portrays Reggiani's ex-husband and Italian fashion house mogul Maurizio Gucci. Early reactions from critics who've seen the film -- including Rolling Stone's David Fear, who tweeted, "It is absolutely criminal how good of an actress Gaga is" -- could point to more awards in her future. Gaga won her first Oscar in 2018 for best original song alongside her co-writers of the Billboard Hot 100-topping Bradley Cooper duet "Shallow" from A Star Is Born; she was also nominated for best actress that year.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Is a 1970s Dream in the Most Dramatic Fringe Dress at Gucci Love Parade

Miley Cyrus looked straight out of the 1970s as she arrived at the Gucci Love Parade in Hollywood, Calif., last night. The “Plastic Hearts” singer and house ambassador attended the special presentation on Tuesday night in glittering fashion, modeling a high-neck blue fringe gown from the brand. The design featured a metallic appeal set atop a purple base with a contrasting white-feathered drop waist for full effect. Cyrus’ choice of accessories and hair style added to the retro-chic appeal of the look as well. On her feet, the Disney Channel alumna tapped Gucci once more with her choice of metallic heels. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Lady Gaga Wore a Dress Straight Off the Gucci Runway for the House of Gucci Premiere

Gucci has had a big few days over the past week or so thanks to the Gucci Love Parade and their hand in Saturday’s LACMA Gala, but things are about to get turned up to a ten because the first premiere for House of Gucci is officially upon us. On Tuesday, the star-packed cast of the highly-anticipated Ridley Scott film stepped out in London wearing what else but loads and loads of Gucci. And while the supporting cast looked sharp in velvet suits and gold lamés, all eyes were, of course, on Patrizia Gucci herself, Lady Gaga.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Person
Aldo Gucci
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Guccio Gucci
Person
Maurizio Gucci
Variety

‘House of Gucci’ Costume Designer Janty Yates on Those Killer Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Looks

Costume designer Janty Yates was fortunate to have unprecedented access to the Gucci archives when she was planning the looks for “House of Gucci,” but the wardrobe for the Ridley Scott film also encompassed pieces from Yves Saint Laurent and several noted menswear tailors. Yates says the Gucci collection she saw was “exquisite but small,” since the Gucci Museum in Florence, Italy, was in the process of moving its archive. But she was still able to use accessories and close to 20 outfits to help build the film’s high-fashion designs. The rest of the looks were put together from scratch or pulled...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Makes a Stunning Arrival in Sheer Purple Gown With 8-Inch Heels at ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

For tonight’s “House of Gucci” premiere in London, Lady Gaga opted for a stunning purple Gucci Love Parade dress that debuted on Hollywood Boulevard in LA last week. The singer and actress hit the red carpet in typical Gaga fashion, making waves while posing expertly in a Gucci spring 2022 look. She wore a vibrant purple silk chiffon cape gown with nude see-through panels and crystal details, black fishnet stockings and black gloves with crystal details. For shoes, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform booties. The black faux leather Pleaser Flamingo-1020 style came with gems covering the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thecut.com

The True Story That Inspired House of Gucci

In case you haven’t heard, people are pretty excited about Ridley Scott’s upcoming film House of Gucci. The movie birthed dozens of Halloween costumes based on its trailers alone and finally hits theaters on November 24. The film is based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book of the same name and centers on Patrizia Reggiani (played by a very committed Lady Gaga), chronicling her entry into the Gucci family and the eventual murder of her former husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Reggiani is a character so unreal I have trouble believing she was not a Frankensteinian experiment cooked up in a dungeon by Guccio Gucci (the actual name of Gucci’s founder). But she is very much real, as is her impact on the Gucci legacy.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HuffingtonPost

Jared Leto Says 'House Of Gucci' Role Had Him 'Snorting Lines Of Arrabbiata Sauce'

Jared Leto went to some, um, questionable lengths to prepare for his role in “House of Gucci.”. The Oscar winner stars as designer Paolo Gucci in the crime drama, which explores the Gucci dynasty and opens in theaters Friday. In an interview with i-D magazine published this week, the actor explained how he did a “deep dive” into the character once shooting began. And, in his words, he went well beyond standard method acting techniques.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Reeve Carney: 5 Things To Know About Actor Playing Tom Ford in ‘House Of Gucci’

Reeve Carney takes on the role of legendary fashion designer Tom Ford in Lady Gaga’s new film ‘House of Gucci’. Here’s everything to know about the multitalented star!. The new movie House of Gucci features Lady Gaga portraying Patrizia Reggiani, who conspired to murder her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver. While the true crime film revolves around the famous Gucci family — with Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci — it also showcases designer Tom Ford, who was creative director of the fashion house at the time of the tragedy. Ahead of the film’s premiere, here’s everything to know about Reeve Carney, the actor playing Ford!
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Cinderella in Bustier Dress and Disco Heels for Halloween

Paris Hilton brought princess-worthy glamour to Booby Tape’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night. The “Cooking with Paris” host donned a romantic blue minidress for the “Squid Game”-themed event. Her outfit, crafted from pale blue velvet and silk, featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and bustier bodice accented with lace, rosettes and a ruffled skirt. Its boldest statement, however, was a massive blue bow tied on its back. Hilton, who is getting married on Nov. 11, accessorized like a true royal, wearing matching elbow-length gloves, a crystal necklace and tiara—and, briefly, a pair of sunglasses with sparkly frames. When it came to shoes,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecut.com

It’s Time to Talk About the Accents in House of Gucci

Approximately eight months ago, the paparazzi surprised us with a gift that keeps on giving: a first look at House of Gucci, Ridley Scott’s retelling of the assassination of Maurizio Gucci (organized by his ex-wife), through photos they snapped from the sets in Italy. Here’s Lady Gaga in her Patrizia Reggiani wig (?), cramming a hot pizza ripieno into the mouth of her doomed husband, Adam Driver; there’s our big boy again, bundled into a sweater the size of the Alps behind him; is that Jared Leto walking around looking like a funky Dr. Phil? Incredible hype-building material, and yet even these images left me largely unprepared for the clips to come. Watching the first trailer, I knew roughly what to expect visually (Leto in a bald cap), but aurally? That there might be attempts by every actor with a speaking role to replicate the hilly cadence of Italian-inflected English? It was a possibility for which I failed to prepare. Straight out of the gate, Gaga’s voice galloped to the lead, raspy and murdery and also sort of Slavic? Arresting and confounding too. What was this accent doing? What were any of these accents doing? A gorgeous and mystifying hybrid, but Italian, would we say?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Beast

What ‘House of Gucci’ Left Out About Patrizia Reggiani’s Wild Life, From Ferrets and Parrots to Prison

ROME—In many ways, the real story of Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, begins where the film ends. The once grande dame of Milan high society turned murderess spent 18 years in San Vittore prison—which was once occupied by German Nazis—which she preferred to call “San Vittore residence.” In various interviews after her incarceration, she referred to her time there as both “relaxing” and “horrible,” during which she “slept a lot.”
MOVIES
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shimmers in Gold Dress & Platform Heels for ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

Salma Hayek had a gold star night in a dress that matched the sentiment when the “Eternals” actress attended the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. For today’s festive event, Hayek donned a custom gold Gucci V-neck gown that featured pleats and a cap sleeve design. She accessorized with a Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Delicicarum necklace and bracelet in yellow gold, yellow beryl and diamonds. The floor-length dress only allowed for a slight glimpse of her platform shoes, of which she is a fan of the silhouette in different metallic tones for red carpet appearances.  Speaking of her red carpet favorites, when...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

