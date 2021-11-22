Police: 6-year-old shot, killed 5-year-old sibling in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Police confirm to Channel 11 that a 6-year-old shot and killed their 5-year-old sibling at a home in Penn Hills.

Investigators said at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 100 block of Prescott Drive. First responders found the victim had been shot. The child was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m.

County police detectives said they believe three young children were left unsupervised in a bedroom where an unsecured gun was located.

“I heard all the sirens and them hollering,” said Alfred and Shari Robinson.

The Robinsons live next door to the home.

“Just today they were running around,” they said. “They were really nice kids. I just feel so bad. I just wish these parents would put those guns up so the kids, they don’t know. They are just here playing, thinking it’s a toy and then this is what happens.”

This comes less than 12 hours after a 4-year-old child was able to get a hold of a gun in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty and kill himself.

