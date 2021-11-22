Kent Police arrest suspect related to vehicular homicide of motorcyclist

On Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at about 3 a.m., Kent Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 124th Ave. SE and 202nd Place (map below) in regard to a collision, where a motorcyclist was struck and killed.

Witnesses reported to 911 that a vehicle had struck a motorcycle and the motorcyclist was injured.

Kent Patrol Officers arrived and quickly located the motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Kent man. Sadly, he had sustained major injuries and was obviously deceased.

The driver of the vehicle. a 45-year-old Kent woman was located nearby and was detained.

Kent Police Traffic Officers were called out to investigate the collision and later arrested the driver for Vehicular Homicide.

The suspect showed obvious signs of impairment when contacted by Officers.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragedy. If you have information about this collision, please call the Kent Police Tip line at 253-856-5808 and reference Kent Police Case Number 21-14252.