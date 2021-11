GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the spirit of giving back, two cannabis dispensaries in Michigan are partnering to distribute 100 free turkeys for those in need. Grand Rapids dispensary Pharmhouse Wellness, owned by Casey Kornoelje, has partnered with Lansing-based Redemption Cannabis, owned by Ryan Basore, to launch their “Felons Feeding Families” event. The name comes from the businesses’ owners, who were both previously charged with marijuana-related felonies before the drug became legal in Michigan.

