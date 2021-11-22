ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed; JD.com, Netease Shares in Hong Kong Jump on Index Inclusion

By Eustance Huang, CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday as China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong dipped 0.39%, closing at 24,951.34. Hong Kong-listed shares of JD.com and NetEase gained 1.93% and 3.02%, respectively, following a Friday announcement that the two stocks are set...

Shore News Network

U.S. stock futures, oil rally as sentiment steadies

SYDNEY (Reuters) – U.S. stock futures led a market rebound on Monday as investors prepared to wait a few weeks to see if the Omicron coronavirus variant would really derail economic recoveries and the tightening plans of some central banks. Oil prices bounced more than $3 a barrel to recoup...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wait and see

WAIT AND SEE (1110 GMT) With European stock markets up about 1% as we move towards midday trading, it appears that Friday's omicron scare has been somewhat digested. The direction of travel from here couldn't be murkier though and analysts are warning that we just need to wait for hard facts and see how dangerous that new variant really is.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 230 points, Nasdaq rallies nearly 2% Monday, as stock market recovers a portion of Friday's omicron-led selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday staged a partial recovery from Friday's omicron-related selloff to end higher, as President Joe Biden told Americans the fight against the omicron variant of coronavirus won't involve "shutdowns or lockdowns." The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.7% to 35,136, the S&P 500 index ended with a 1.3% gain to 4,655, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.9% to 15,782; but large-capitalization stocks powered the rise of the index, with the Nasdaq-100 index climbing 2.3%. All closing levels are on a preliminary basisd. In corporate news, Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey on Monday announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the social-media platform effective immediately and would be succeeded by the company's chief technology officer Parag Agrawal. Dorsey also is the CEO of payment processor Square Inc. . Shares of Twitter ended down 2.7% while Square's shares gained 0.4%. Dorsey is seen as a big fan of digital currencies such as bitcoin . In economic news, pending home sales rose 7.5% in October, compared with September, the National Association of Realtors reported Monday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had projected a 0.7% increase for pending home sales in October.
STOCKS
AFP

China's Twitter-like Weibo plans $547 mn Hong Kong listing

US-listed Chinese microblogging platform Weibo is seeking to raise up to $547 million in a share offer in Hong Kong, documents showed Monday, the latest China tech company to list closer to home as tensions with the United States rise. Several US-listed Chinese tech firms such as Alibaba have held initial public offerings in Hong Kong over the past two years as the United States has stepped up scrutiny of Chinese companies.
INTERNET
MarketWatch

Asian travel stocks fall on omicron fears

Airline and travel-related stocks are broadly lower in early Asian trade, weighed by investor concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which has prompted tighter border controls in some countries.
MARKETS
Forbes

How Low Will Stocks Go?

This year's Black Friday was marked not by buying, but by selling, as overseas markets plunged in overnight trading Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down over 2.5%. The Spyder Trust (SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, opened down 1.4%, which in turn triggered even more...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after sell-off on Friday

The Dow Jones weakened -2.5% on Friday, the S&P 500 -2.3%, and the Nasdaq -2.2%. Wall Street’s three main indexes ended sharply lower on Friday as news of a new COVID variant worried investors around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant detected...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) jumped 11.80% to $368.51 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.88% to 15,782.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $128.98 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 1.63% to $3,561.57 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Amazon.com Inc. closed $211.51 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) advanced 2.11% to $336.63 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Microsoft Corp. closed $13.04 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.47% to $338.03 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.88% to 15,782.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $46.30 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
NEWS10 ABC

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.
STOCKS
CNBC

European markets climb despite global concern over omicron variant; Stoxx 600 up 1%; BT up 7%

LONDON — European stocks started the new trading week higher, despite extensive concerns over the newly discovered omicron Covid variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.1% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks jumping 2.5% to lead gains. All sectors and major bourses traded in positive territory, with stocks looking to rebound from Friday's sell-off.
STOCKS

