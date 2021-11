Alex Forrest brings art to life in his role as production manager for Carolina Ballet Theatre, Greenville’s only professional resident dance company (which is celebrating its 50th anniversary season this year). Having worked for CBT in a number of capacities, including lighting and scenic design and performer flying, Forrest also spent four years touring with the “The Phantom of the Opera.” He recently stopped to chat with the Greenville Journal about what his job is like behind the red curtain.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO