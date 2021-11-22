Pitmasters from Missouri, Kansas win bragging rights at World Championship

Pitmasters from both sides of the state line have new bragging rights to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

The Kansas City Barbecue Society announced the winners of its third annual World Championship. The event took place in Shawnee, Oklahoma Nov. 12-14. The event included a Master Series division, in which pitmasters must have already won a barbecue competition, and a Backyard Series.

MASTER SERIES

Richard Fergola of Fergolicious BBQ was named overall Kansas City Barbecue Society World Champion and won the $6,000 prize. Fergolicious BBQ caters and also offers classes. You can also shop at its store KC Grilling Company in Olathe, Kansas.

Matt Bohmann from Parts R’ Smokin in Harrisonville, Missouri, won first place in the pork ribs category.

OPEN CONTEST

Chris Schafer with Heavy Smoke BBQ in St. Peters, Missouri, won the Grand Championship and the Wells Cup at the World Championship. You can taste Schafer’s award-winning barbecue daily. It is open for dine-in and carry-out until it’s gone.

Gettin’ Basted owner Brad Leighninger in Springfield, Missouri, won the competition’s Reserve Grand Championship. He also took home first place in the pork ribs category. Gettin’ Basted has locations in Springfield, Branson and Nixa. Dine-in, delivery and catering are available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.