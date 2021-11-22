New Schellville Winter Celebration in Rehoboth wows visitors

Social media was abuzz over the weekend with delighted parents taking their children to the state’s latest holiday attraction.

“Wow,” wrote Erik Raser-Schramm, who took his two sons, on Facebook. “Schellville is amazing. Behind the outlets on the north side of Route 1. By Epworth. Check it out!”

The Schellville Winter Celebration, which once was part of Winter Wonderfest, began Saturday in Rehoboth Beach and runs through Dec. 31, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas.

The celebration includes a snow zone where kids can throw snowballs, an ice skating rink with tunnels of lights, a holiday market featuring 20 artists, a walkable lights maze, train rides, a hospitality tent, beer garden, food truck court, coffee shop, and live entertainment.

Admission and parking are free, but attendees must have tickets they register for online. For Black Friday along, 5,000 people already have tickets, said Director of Marketing Alyssa Titus.

Register for tickets here .

Walk-ups will only be allowed to enter when ticket holders leave, she said.

Hudson Field’s Winter Wonderfest Light Spectacular will return on Friday, Nov. 26, when it will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 2. Admission is $20 per car Monday through Wednesday and $25 per car Thursday through Sunday, as well as Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 27-29.

Get light show tickets here .

Titus said 10% of all purchases at the Schellville artisan market will be donated to the Harry K. Foundation, which is trying to stop child hunger.

The hospitality tent, sponsored by La Vida Hospitality, offers food, drink and adult beverages. Free live entertainment will be presented on Friday and Saturday nights, sponsored by Starboard. The beer garden at the ice rink is sponsored by Revelation Craft Brewing Co., a combination that ensures even the grown ups can have fun.

The snow zone’s snow will be pumped out by snow making machines.

Attendees also can walk through a Christmas lights maze filled with elf houses and some of Schellville’s 1,600 Christmas trees.

Two trains, which tour the site make runs each night and “Frosty’s Food Trucks” features five local food trucks a night, a coffee shop as well as Auntie Anne’s Pretzels and Cinnabon.

And of course, Mr. and Mrs. Clause will be in attendance every night.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place and all unvaccinated guests are asked to wear masks inside and out, and to practice social distancing.