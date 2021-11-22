‘From Scratch’ Host David Moscow talks many lessons he has learned hosting show
David Moscow. Host of “From Scratch,” recounts an incident in Kenya while shooting an episode for the show where he got stung 3 times by bees causing his face to swell.
“From Scratch” airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. on the FYI channel.
