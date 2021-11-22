ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Initiatives announced to help victims, families

Baltimore city councilman Zeke Cohen met with local barbers Monday to speak out against recent violence in Baltimore.

In early November two barbers were killed while at work.

Cohen and the barbers met at Bmore Cutz on Eastern Avenue in East Baltimore. During the meeting they discussed ways to improve safety in shops, ways to raise money to support the families of Javier Cotto and Rafael Jeffers, and how to provide therapeutic services to those affected.

"We're concerned,” said Bmore Cutz Owner Ivan Rodriguez. “Enough is enough.”

Cotto and Jeffers were both fatally shot by Carlos Ortega in separate shops. Ortega also shot a man earlier that day. After shooting Jeffers, Ortega was killed by an off duty Baltimore City Police Sergeant who was getting a haircut.

