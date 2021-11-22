ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

White House confirms Biden intends to run again in 2024

By Naomi Lim
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZxlR_0d4I9h1O00


The White House is countering rumors about President Joe Biden's political future amid concerns over his age and whether Vice President Kamala Harris is a viable successor.

"That's his intention," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday when asked if Biden would seek a second term in 2024.

BIDEN AT 79: QUESTIONS OF AGE AND 2024 RENEWED AS PRESIDENT CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY

Democrats and political pundits had been speculating whether Biden would campaign for reelection before he turned 79 last weekend, the oldest president in history. Voters have told pollsters they are becoming more worried about the president's physical and mental health, despite his doctor last week declaring that he is "fit for duty." Dr. Kevin O'Connor did note the frequency and severity of his "'throat clearing' and coughing during speaking engagements."

The uncertainty surrounding Biden has heightened scrutiny of Harris, his heir apparent. Psaki was also asked about Harris's role in the decision to renominate Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Harris voted against Powell's appointment as chairman in 2018.

"The vice president is first in the room, the last in the room, and somebody that the president sees as a partner, and somebody he consults with and seeks the advice and counsel on nearly every decision," she said. "So, certainly, she was consulted, and this decision was discussed with her."

Powell has led the Federal Reserve "for four years during a particularly tumultuous time in the United States," according to Psaki, referring to the pandemic. She also defended Powell, who will be opposed by the likes of Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, from criticism regarding his climate change positions.

Reports emerged on the weekend that Biden and his aides have been trying to ease concerns of allies as the president continues to crater in the polls. But their efforts will freeze the field for other potential candidates, such as Harris and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“The only thing I’ve heard him say is he’s planning on running again,” former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd told the Washington Post . “And I’m glad he is.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 16

Linda Walker
4d ago

He will forget he said that this afternoon! Man is NUTS if he thinks he could win, just funny they would even consider trying to run for anything again!

Reply
5
Related
fox29.com

Biden Thanksgiving menu released by White House

President Joe Biden and his family celebrated Thanksgiving with family while enjoying a traditional holiday menu. The Biden's Thanksgiving menu included thyme-Roasted turkey, "Grandma Jacobs' Savory Stuffing," classic turkey gravy, roasted kitchen garden vegetables, sweet potatoes, kale, button mushrooms, and cranberry relish on Thanksgiving Thursday. Deserts included apple pie, pumpkin pie, coconut cream pie, and chocolate chip ice cream.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Fox News

Biden-Harris dream team suddenly Dems' worst nightmare after just 10 months

If the question is being asked, the answer is almost assuredly "no." That is a reference to an embattled officeholder facing inquiries about standing for reelection. Of course, the public company line must be "yes." Otherwise, the candidate in question becomes the lamest of lame ducks instantaneously. The business of governing grinds to a halt as underlings turn into rivals jockeying for position in the succession line.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Hillary Clinton hits Americans as gullible, says they don't 'appreciate' Biden accomplishments

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday praised the legislative accomplishments of President Biden while appearing to claim that everyday Americans didn't understand or "appreciate" them. During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," Clinton complained about the successful "exploiting" of social media misinformation by Republicans, blaming the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Chris Dodd
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Is on Her Way to Becoming the Next Dan Quayle

This Thanksgiving, the knives are out for Kamala Harris. This week, she became the first woman to serve as acting president, when power briefly transferred to her while Joe Biden was under anesthesia. Nevertheless, rumors are swirling that Biden won’t seek re-election (he and his team vehemently insist he will), and there’s growing concern that Harris—who has had more than her fair share of gaffes and missteps—lacks the political instincts to lead Democrats into the promised land.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House#Democrats#The Federal Reserve#Democratic
Washington Examiner

Voters want lower inflation, Biden wants higher spending, Democrats can’t figure out why Biden is so unpopular

Another poll, another all-time low for President Joe Biden. This time, it is NPR showing that just 42% of voters approve of Biden’s job as president, compared to 50% who disapprove. A Yahoo poll released earlier this week also found that a majority of voters (50%) disapprove of Biden, with 57% of them blaming Biden for record-high inflation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is This Image Of A Blurred Presidential Seal Proof That Biden Is Not The President?

An image shared on Instagram claims a picture of President Joe Biden at a desk with a blurred presidential seal is proof he is not the president. The seal was blurred due to a federal statute that states the presidential seal can not be used by non-government entities like political parties. The blurred seal does not indicate Biden is not the president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
179K+
Followers
55K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy