White House confirms Biden intends to run again in 2024

The White House is countering rumors about President Joe Biden's political future amid concerns over his age and whether Vice President Kamala Harris is a viable successor.

"That's his intention," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday when asked if Biden would seek a second term in 2024.

Democrats and political pundits had been speculating whether Biden would campaign for reelection before he turned 79 last weekend, the oldest president in history. Voters have told pollsters they are becoming more worried about the president's physical and mental health, despite his doctor last week declaring that he is "fit for duty." Dr. Kevin O'Connor did note the frequency and severity of his "'throat clearing' and coughing during speaking engagements."

The uncertainty surrounding Biden has heightened scrutiny of Harris, his heir apparent. Psaki was also asked about Harris's role in the decision to renominate Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Harris voted against Powell's appointment as chairman in 2018.

"The vice president is first in the room, the last in the room, and somebody that the president sees as a partner, and somebody he consults with and seeks the advice and counsel on nearly every decision," she said. "So, certainly, she was consulted, and this decision was discussed with her."

Powell has led the Federal Reserve "for four years during a particularly tumultuous time in the United States," according to Psaki, referring to the pandemic. She also defended Powell, who will be opposed by the likes of Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, from criticism regarding his climate change positions.

Reports emerged on the weekend that Biden and his aides have been trying to ease concerns of allies as the president continues to crater in the polls. But their efforts will freeze the field for other potential candidates, such as Harris and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

“The only thing I’ve heard him say is he’s planning on running again,” former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd told the Washington Post . “And I’m glad he is.”

