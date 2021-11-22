Breakdancing opera singer makes Met Opera debut this week

Maybe the Met can make a habit of this. For the second time in two months, a new opera has popped onto the august stage in a cloud of high-precision excitement. Matthew Aucoin’s Eurydice had its world premiere at L.A. Opera in February, 2020, just before COVID shut performances down, and its arrival at the Met was supposed to take place last year. It’s worth the wait. Expertly wrought, finely produced, and performed with genuine show-biz verve, Eurydice should provide management with an epiphany: This is what we’re supposed to be doing — and it’s fun. Music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin always does his job with enough glee to make even a funeral festive, but he surely wasn’t the only performer enjoying himself on opening night. For a good time, knock at the gates of hell.

