ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jennifer Hudson Looks Posh in Pink Gown and Nude Stilettos for The Hollywood Reporter

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUKnZ_0d4I8Com00

Jennifer Hudson brought a mega pop of pink to the newest cover of The Hollywood Reporter.

For the latest iteration of the Roundtable series featuring actresses, the magazine tapped Jennifer Hudson (and others) to speak on the highlights of their years in quarantine while starring in some of the year’s biggest blockbusters. Tessa Thompson, Jessica Chastain, Kirsten Dunst and Emilia Jones joined Hudson for the photoshoot.

For the ensemble, Hudson slipped into a billowing fuchsia gown that incorporated an asymmetrical design and draping that brought the drama while also helping to make Hudson appear polished and refined. When it came down to accessories, Hudson sported a glimmering silver chain, a pink crystal bracelet and a dainty silver bracelet.

Hudson popped on a pair of nude stiletto pumps that added a slight edge and elevated the fashion-forward moment.

In the roundtable interview, Hudson talks about how she always looked up to Aretha Franklin and how she was introduced to the Queen of Soul.

“I seem to discover everything through music first, and Aretha was one of those people for me — like, I grew up in the church singing in the choir, and she was the ideal thing to be,” Hudson said. “My ‘American Idol’ audition song was “Share Your Love With Me” by Miss Aretha — that was my introduction to the world. Crazy, right? Everything prepares you for what’s to come. Two years later, I got ‘Dreamgirls.’ I won the Oscar. And then, right after that, we had our first meeting about me playing her. Her having that faith in me gave me the courage to be able to get through it.”

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Regina King Suits Up in Pink With Bronze Sandals for Hollywood Walk of Fame Cement Handprint Ceremony

Regina King left her mark — quite literally. The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress placed her handprints and footprints in cement outside of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood , Calif., on Thursday. Her prints joined the likes of regarded actors and actress from Tom Cruise to Frank Sinatra and Cher. The ceremony was held six days before her latest film, “The Harder They Fall,”which begins streaming on Netflix. To the prestigious ceremony, King donned a light pink suit. Her tailored outfit featured a jacket with matching pink buttons, a light pink top underneath and trousers. She added a cuff bracelet and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Halle Berry Takes the Plunge in Metallic Caftan and Blade Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Halle Berry donned a sultry disco-worthy look for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The “Catwoman” star arrived on set in a daring black caftan, featuring wide flared sleeves, a metallic gold floral print and mini length. The piece was paired with a fringed black and gold miniskirt and no top, creating a plunging neckline effect. Berry’s look was cinched with a long leather belt featuring a gold snake-shaped buckle, as well as delicate gold and black rings. For footwear, the “Monster’s Ball” actress wore a pair of coordinating strappy sandals by Casadei. The Blade Penny pair featured black leather counters embellished...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Hudson Takes a Risk in Bustier Catsuit and Sparkly Pumps at 2021 CMA Awards

Jennifer Hudson’s latest outfit was undeniably daring, as seen at the 2021 CMA Awards. The “Respect” star hit the red carpet in a bold ensemble featuring a dark pink lace catsuit. The one-piece garment featured a halter-neck silhouette, as well as an embroidered bustier top and scalloped edges. The piece was complete with a matching silk skirt, which draped over the catsuit and featured a flowing train for extra drama. Hudson finished her look with a pair of matching lace gloves, as well as layered sparkling necklaces. When it came to shoes, Hudson wore a pair of sharp pointed-toe pumps. The style...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Emilia Jones
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Aretha Franklin
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Fringe Blue Dress At Gucci ‘Love Parade’ Show

After keeping a low profile for the last several weeks, Miley Cyrus resurfaced at the Gucci Love Parade live fashion show in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. Miley Cyrus was one of the celebrity guests in the front row at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Nov. 2. The singer wore a blue, fringed dress for the occasion. The ensemble had a feathered skirt that wrapped around Miley’s midsection, as well. To complete her night out look, Miley wore her hair in curls and styled in a half ponytail, with bangs hanging down on her forehead. She posed for solo photos, as well as pics with Billie Eilish, at the event. Her mom, Tish Cyrus, was also in attendance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ciara Rocks Sparkly, High-Slit Dress At 2021 ACE Awards In NYC

Ciara looked absolutely stunning in a sexy new look on Tuesday, showing off her killer figure in a sparkly, revealing dress in NYC. Ciara, 36, looked more stunning than ever on Tuesday in a taupe-colored, sparkling turtleneck dress. The “Level Up” singer arrived at the ACE Awards in New York City on Nov. 2 in the slinky number which featured long sleeves and a cinched waist, exposing her exquisitely toned legs with a high slit. The dress wrapped around her hips with a sarong-like silhouette, falling to her ankles to show off cinnamon-colored pointed-toe heels.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#The Hollywood Reporter#Stiletto
TheWrap

Jennifer Hudson Embodied Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect’ – Now She Wants to Direct (Video)

TheWrap Screening Series: ”I will take baby steps, learn as I go, and then one day, I will love to direct something,“ actress says. Jennifer Hudson was discovered on “American Idol,” she won an Oscar in her very first film role in “Dreamgirls,” she’s a Tony away from EGOT status, and she landed a role of a lifetime as Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” a part hand-picked for her by the Queen of Soul herself. So where does she want to take her career next?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Halle Berry Takes the Plunge in Pinstripe Suit & Platform Heels to Talk ‘Bruised’ on ‘Tamron Hall’

Halle Berry stopped by the Tamron Hall show yesterday to discuss her directorial debut for her new Netflix movie, “Bruised.” The MMA-based sports film is currently available to stream. The iconic actress strutted onto the daytime talk show wearing a pinstripe ensemble by Greta Constantine that included a vest top that opened down the center and was complemented with a belt. She paired it with high-waist wide-leg trousers that featured a large pocket on the hip. Pinning her highlighted hair up, she finished off the trendy business-casual outfit with black platform heels. Opting for minimal accessories, her shoes were just the right...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Stuns In Strapless Sequin Gown In Rare Photo With Husband — Photos

Salma Hayek looked absolutely stunning in a strapless sequin gown at the Art+Film Gala with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault. Salma Hayek, 55, always makes a statement on the red carpet, no matter what the occasion is, and that’s exactly what she did at the 10th annual Art+Film Gala at LACMA on Nov. 6. Salma walked the carpet with her husband of 12 years, Francois-Henri Pinault, which is a very rare occasion considering she usually walks the carpet alone.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Dances in 6-Inch Heeled Combat Boots With Her Cat in a Cinderella Gown

Kate Beckinsale and her pet both looked stylish in the actress’ latest Instagram post. The “Jolt” star was seen in a video dancing with her cat, Clive. While Clive wore a blue and pink gown reminiscent of “Cinderella,” her mother wore something a bit edgier. Beckinsale sported a red tank top with rips along the seam with a black tank top underneath. She paired it with black leggings that had zipper detailing along the ankle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) Beckinsale added black lace-up combat boots with serious height, reaching at least 6 inches between...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit. The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Regina King Sparkles in Glittery Green Dress & Gold Sandals at Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Show

Regina King’s glamorous look combines glitter and modern silhouettes. During her appearance at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show, the “Watchmen” actress wore a green glittery dress from Sergio Hudson featuring a plunging neckline, long sleeves and daring slit on the front. King completed her attire with a classic pair of Stuart Weitzman gold sandals encompassing ankle straps and nearly four-inch heels. As for accessories, the actress chose hoop earrings and a set of rings to keep the look minimal and elegant. Strappy stilettos are one of King’s go-to silhouettes when it comes to footwear. Aside from sandals, King can be spotted in the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jurnee Smollett Gets Risqué in Sheer Geometric Dress and Sharp Pumps at Guggenheim Gala

Jurnee Smollett took a sheer red carpet risk—literally—at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala last night in NY. The “Birds of Prey” actress arrived in a black sheer dress. The sleeveless number featured a turtleneck silhouette, as well as a flared midi skirt with white tulle beneath it. Smollett’s dress also included a fully sheer bodice and was covered in geometric panels and embroidery, adding to its daring nature. Her look was complete with a sparkly bracelet, ring and earrings. Smollett grounded her look with a pair of black pumps. The classic style featured pointed toes, as well as shiny uppers, that sharply...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Shines in Bright Yellow Suit & Switches From Heels to Converse Sneakers for The Hollywood Reporter

Kristen Stewart brought bright yellow to the colors of the rainbow-themed outfits on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter. The 31-year-old joined five other A-List actresses including Jennifer Hudson, Tessa Thompson, Jessica Chastain, Kirsten Dunst and Emilia Jones for the THR Roundtable series, the Actress Roundtable.  For the shoot, Stewart suited up in a monochrome set in cyber yellow. The ensemble consisted of an open double-breasted blazer and a pair of matching, high-waisted suit trousers. On her feet, she kept it classic in a pair of white patent leather pointed-toe pumps, which gave the star some height with the thin heel. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kirsten Dunst Goes Romantic in Floral Dress and Pumps for The Hollywood Reporter Cover

Kirsten Dunst flaunted floral in a modern-meets-classic ensemble complete with black pumps and cameo-styled earrings for the cover of The Hollywood Reporter. The “Spider-Man” star joined five other actresses, including Jennifer Hudson, Tessa Thompson, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Stuart and Emilia Jones for the THR Roundtable series, the Actress Roundtable. For...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Hailee Steinfeld Goes Classic in Strapless Black Dress & Louboutin Pumps for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Hailee Steinfeld headed to appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” wearing a warm and stylish look on Tuesday. The 24-year-old actress promoted her new Disney+ series “Hawkeye” wearing a fitted black, off-the-shoulder long sleeve dress and bundled up with a black comfy coat for her outing. She tied her locks up in a ponytail and wore simple stud earrings. For footwear, the “Edge of Seventeen” actress went with a classic pair of black pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps in a suede material. The shoes featured a 4-inch stiletto heel. When it comes to Steinfeld’s essential fashion aesthetic, she typically gravitates towards fashion-forward...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sophie Turner Goes Sleek in Louis Vuitton Peter Pan Jumpsuit & Pointy Heels for Netflix’s ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

While Priyanka Chopra chose an elegant gold dress and matching pumps to watch her husband, Nick Jonas, take the hot seat along with his brother Joe and Kevin for the “Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” sister-in-law Sophie Turner opted for a chic utility-inspired look. The 25-year-old British actress, who is married to Joe, selected a sleeveless dark blue Louis Vuitton Peter Pan collar jumpsuit featuring a zip front with an integrated belt to cinch the waist and a red leather tab detail for a pop of color. The $3,550 look also features a monogrammed canvas zip pull and LV logo patch. Turner,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy