Jennifer Hudson Looks Posh in Pink Gown and Nude Stilettos for The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Hudson brought a mega pop of pink to the newest cover of The Hollywood Reporter.

For the latest iteration of the Roundtable series featuring actresses, the magazine tapped Jennifer Hudson (and others) to speak on the highlights of their years in quarantine while starring in some of the year’s biggest blockbusters. Tessa Thompson, Jessica Chastain, Kirsten Dunst and Emilia Jones joined Hudson for the photoshoot.

For the ensemble, Hudson slipped into a billowing fuchsia gown that incorporated an asymmetrical design and draping that brought the drama while also helping to make Hudson appear polished and refined. When it came down to accessories, Hudson sported a glimmering silver chain, a pink crystal bracelet and a dainty silver bracelet.

Hudson popped on a pair of nude stiletto pumps that added a slight edge and elevated the fashion-forward moment.

In the roundtable interview, Hudson talks about how she always looked up to Aretha Franklin and how she was introduced to the Queen of Soul.

“I seem to discover everything through music first, and Aretha was one of those people for me — like, I grew up in the church singing in the choir, and she was the ideal thing to be,” Hudson said. “My ‘American Idol’ audition song was “Share Your Love With Me” by Miss Aretha — that was my introduction to the world. Crazy, right? Everything prepares you for what’s to come. Two years later, I got ‘Dreamgirls.’ I won the Oscar. And then, right after that, we had our first meeting about me playing her. Her having that faith in me gave me the courage to be able to get through it.”