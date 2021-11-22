ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

Ludington Pumped Storage Facility Creates Turbine Monument

By Eric Lloyd
Very soon anybody driving past the Ludington Pumped Storage Facility in Mason County will see a newly placed monument.

The past few days the power plant took one of the newly replaced turbine runners and hauled it to the roadside where it is mounted on concrete blocks and will serve as a chance for people to see the size and power at work in the station.

The turbine runner weighs 336 tons and was one of six that powered the station for decades. Now it sits as a monument to the work being done below.

“There was a decision made to create a monument out of one of the old turbine runners instead of cut it apart, in order to save what I will call our iconic history at the station,” said Jason Durand, plant manager, “What it stands for and what energy it provides. To help provide the general public, whether it be kids in an educational platform or just the average party doing a sightseeing tour and wonders what the station is all about.”

The monument, with the parking area and signage, is expected to be finished the first week of December.

