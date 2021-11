Despite Hellbound’s bombastic opening in which three smoky black Hulk-esque creatures chase down, violently beat, and then immolate a man with blinding light in the middle of downtown Seoul, the show is remarkably grounded. Hellbound manages to draw a powerfully and disturbingly human story from its fantastical premise, that sinners receive a “decree” from an “angel” that appears before them to state that they will die in a specified amount of time because they are bound for hell and when that time comes three of these horrible creatures – “executors”, in their parlance – brutalize them and bring them to hell.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO