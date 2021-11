North Texans hitting the roads this week should expect to see more officers patrolling Texas highways. The Texas Department of Public Safety said more state troopers will be enforcing traffic laws Wednesday through Sunday. In addition to speeding, troopers will be focusing on people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, and anyone failing to follow the "Move Over, Slow Down" law for emergency vehicles.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO