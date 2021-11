THIS SATURDAY, November 27, 2021, the Polaris Jiu-Jitsu Invitational will return with its 18th professional jiu-jitsu super-fight event. The UK-based promotion spent a few of its previous shows focussed on their Team X Team ruleset (known as “Squads”) but returned last month to its original format with an exciting show. This weekend, the secret recipe is back with a handful of exciting matches well worth your time. Those can be seen at the International Convention Centre in Wales, or online on the UFC Fight Pass streaming platform.

UFC ・ 20 HOURS AGO