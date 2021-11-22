‘There Is Evil in this World’: Ex-Cop Abducted and Killed Two Daughters, Killed Accomplice and Himself After Police Failed to Execute Emergency Protective Order

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO