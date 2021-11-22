ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘There Is Evil in this World’: Ex-Cop Abducted and Killed Two Daughters, Killed Accomplice and Himself After Police Failed to Execute Emergency Protective Order

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A district attorney in Pennsylvania held a press conference on Monday afternoon to provide on update on a recent triple murder-suicide involving a former Maryland cop and the triggerman’s friend/accomplice, a police sergeant. York County District Attorney Dave Sunday called the incident a “horrific chain of events” during a...

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 12

Related
CBS Baltimore

Former Baltimore County Cop Robert Vicosa, 2 Daughters & Accomplice Confirmed Dead In Murder-Suicide

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WJZ) —  A manhunt, that lasted for days through multiple states, ended in tragedy in Western Maryland Thursday. Maryland State Police confirmed Robert Vicosa was found dead along with his two children and his alleged accomplice, Sgt. Tia Bynum in what they say was a murder-suicide. Police say Bynum was found in the driver seat of a car-jacked Ford Edge. Vicosa was in the backseat with his two daughters, Aaminah and Giana.  As police were closing in, the SUV crashed into a fence in Smithsburg and crisis negotiators soon moved in. After multiple verbal commands yielded no response, police utilized...
MARYLAND STATE
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
The Independent

Police officer tells court it wasn’t ‘safe’ to give medical aid to Ahmaud Arbery as he lay dying

The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Suicide#Shooting#Police Sergeant#Maryland State Police#Da#Pennsylvania State Police
New York Post

Florida deputy kills woman who threatened him with shovel: sheriff

A Florida deputy fatally shot a woman who threatened to attack him with a shovel, sheriff officials said. Jessiram Hweih Rivera, 24, died Thursday afternoon at a hospital after being shot by Sgt. Sean Speakman near Redemption Baptist Church, where he located her following a report of a suspicious woman walking in and out of traffic, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York Post

Man fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly threatened to kill him: witness

The first victim fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly threatened to kill him before the wannabe police officer gunned him down, a witness testified in court Thursday. Ryan Balch, who was at the chaotic protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with Rittenhouse last year, told prosecutors they had a dustup with Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, after spotting him allegedly trying to light a fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rollingout.com

U.S. Marshal finally indicted 5 years after Black man was shot 76 times

On Oct. 26, the Fulton County grand jury indicted two officers in the 2016 death of Jamarion Robinson, a Black man who was shot 76 times in July 2016, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Eric Heinze and Kristopher Hutchens were each indicted on two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary and two counts each of making false statements and violation of oath to a public officer.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy