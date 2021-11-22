ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Stars Who Didn’t Split Up After a Major Cheating Scandal: Jay-Z and Beyonce and More

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gkp1_0d4I4ums00
John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock; Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

From cheating to trust. Celebrity couples are not immune to scandals and rumors surrounding infidelity, but not all of them decided to part ways after learning of a partner’s unfaithfulness.

Following rapper Jay-Zs cheating scandal, both he and Beyoncé worked through their pain respectively in joint albums Lemonade and 4:44. And while the speculation over cheating remained unconfirmed for years, the dad of three finally copped up to his unfaithfulness in a 2017 New York Times profile, in which he said, “The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused and then have to deal with yourself.”

Comedian Kevin Hart had his own cheating scandal when his wife Eniko Parrish was around seven-months pregnant. In the Netflix docuseries Don’t F–k This Up, Eniko revealed that she had found out about his infidelity from a direct message: “I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f–k did you let that happen?'”

The pair worked through their rough patch and have since welcomed two children together, son Kenzo Kash in 2017 and daughter Kaori May in 2020.

Late-night host David Letterman admitted on the air in October 2009 to being unfaithful to his wife with multiple women he worked with on The Late Show while also revealing that he was the intended target of a $2 million extortion plot. However, he and his wife Regina Lasko stuck together through it all.

And over the course of two days in Toronto in December 2013, Dean McDermott cheated on wife Tori Spelling with a woman named Emily Goodhand. “He told me he and Tori had a sexless marriage,” Goodhand admitted to Us Weekly at the time. “I believed him.” However, since then, Dean and Tori worked through their issues and celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in May 2021.

Scroll through the photos below to see which celebrities managed to work through their cheating scandals to reach a more solid ground.

Comments / 1

Related
Vulture

Jay-Z is the First Person Followed by Beyoncé on Instagram

Jay-Z has accomplished a lot this week but being followed by Queen B on Instagram is probably on the top of the list. Beyoncé’s husband created his Instagram account Tuesday night to promote his forthcoming film The Harder They Fall that premieres on Netflix on Nov. 3. His first main post and IG story feature the promotional poster for the film starring Jonathan Majors (who’s also hosting SNL next week). Jay-Z’s Instagram already has over 1 million followers, including his wife Beyoncé who famously did not follow anyone on the gram. However, that changed tonight as he is now the only person she follows on the platform AND she reposted his story promoting the film. Jay-Z recently teamed up with Kid Cudi for the song “Guns Go Bang” for the feature film. The film was directed by Jeymes Samuel, who also wrote the script alongside Boaz Yakin. Vulture has begun its annual Oscar Predictions which currently features LaKeith Stanfield as a contender for Best Supporting Actor in The Harder They Fall. Maybe after an Oscar win, Bey will follow him on IG too.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Jay-Z's Instagram account is deactivated after single post

After less than a day, Hova is ova Instagram. Rap mogul Jay-Z joined Instagram on Wednesday, but his account was later deactivated after a single post. The "Empire State of Mind" rapper had quickly amassed more than 2 million followers in just about 12 hours on the platform. His only...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Jay Z defends producer Just Blaze after Kanye West calls him a “copycat”

During a recent interview on the ‘Drink Champs’ podcast, Kanye, 44, blasted Just Blaze after they both worked on Jay Z’s 2001 album ‘The Blueprint’. He said: “He get credit for ‘The Blueprint’, and I did the first half of ‘The Blueprint’, and he just copied my half. I mean look where I’m at today and look where he at today. So that should show you…”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Jay Z
Person
Eniko Parrish
Person
Regina Lasko
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Beyonce
Person
Tori Spelling
Person
Dean Mcdermott
NBCMontana

JAY-Z honored by Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & more in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tribute video

Officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October, family, and friends of Jay-Z are helping to celebrate the tremendous occasion. To honor his amazing accomplishment, The Roots’ Questlove brought together some of the biggest musicians, actors, comedians, and athletes in the world to read some of the most iconic lyrics from his catalog.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Of Course There's a Subtle Tribute to Beyoncé and JAY-Z in The Harder They Fall

Netflix's The Harder They Fall is the gift that keeps on giving! On Nov. 3, the streaming service dropped a YouTube video in which part of the star-studded cast, including Regina King and Idris Elba, reveal some stunning hidden details that viewers likely missed when they watched the Western film. In the clip, director Jeymes Samuel explains the special meaning behind the Carter & Carter general store that appears throughout the town of Redwood, sharing that he drew inspiration from a couple of, ahem, A-list friends.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Blue Ivy Carter helps induct dad Jay-Z into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Blue Ivy Carter made an adorable appearance at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony to celebrate her dad, Jay-Z. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest child popped up in the tribute video to the rapper's decades-long career. "Congrats S. Carter, ghost writer. You paid the right price, so we...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Told Drake, Kim K, JAY-Z, & Travis Scott That He's Richer Than All Of Them Combined

There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#New York Times
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Can’t Cook: Eva Mendes, Beyonce and More

Cooking isn’t for everyone. While some stars such as Cravings queen Chrissy Teigen and baker extraordinaire Blake Lively are whizzes in the kitchen, others consider simply not burning a meal beyond edibility a major win. In other words, some celebrities just don’t have a knack for baking a cake or roasting a chicken.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Hit-Boy Says Jay-Z Emailed Him After He Seemingly Dissed Kanye West in Speech

Earlier this year, Hit-Boy provoked a reaction from fans after he gave a speech at the release party for his latest record with Nas, King’s Disease II. In an interview on the New Rory & Mal podcast, the producer and rapper revealed that he received an email from Jay-Z after footage of his speech surfaced online, and many perceived his comments as a diss directed at Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shine My Crown

Andy Cohen Reacts to NeNe Leakes Wanting to Return to 'RHOA': 'I Think She'd Prefer That I Keep Her Name Out My Mouth'

Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes recently revealed that she would be open to returning to the show. "Yeah, sure. I'll return to the show," NeNe told "The Real" cohosts Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais. "I'm okay with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things. I'd be happy to return to the show."
CELEBRITIES
Soul Screwed Series

R. Kelly's Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Refuses to Return Home Amid Singer's Sentencing

R. Kelly's girlfriend Joycelyn Savage's parents are calling out for his entourage of enablers to step back so they can communicate with their daughter. Joycelyn's parents, Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage reportedly told TMZ that in spite of Kelly's incarceration and him anticipating a sentence, they have still been met with obstacles when it comes to speaking to their child. Her parents allege that the only means of communication they have been granted are messages through the singer's camp. Unfortunately, her grandfather and most recently her grandmother passed away due to cancer, tragic events the family has yet to share with Joycelyn.
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy