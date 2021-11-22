Stars Who Didn’t Split Up After a Major Cheating Scandal: Jay-Z and Beyonce and More

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock; Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

From cheating to trust. Celebrity couples are not immune to scandals and rumors surrounding infidelity, but not all of them decided to part ways after learning of a partner’s unfaithfulness.

Following rapper Jay-Z‘s cheating scandal, both he and Beyoncé worked through their pain respectively in joint albums Lemonade and 4:44. And while the speculation over cheating remained unconfirmed for years, the dad of three finally copped up to his unfaithfulness in a 2017 New York Times profile, in which he said, “The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused and then have to deal with yourself.”

Comedian Kevin Hart had his own cheating scandal when his wife Eniko Parrish was around seven-months pregnant. In the Netflix docuseries Don’t F–k This Up, Eniko revealed that she had found out about his infidelity from a direct message: “I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f–k did you let that happen?'”

The pair worked through their rough patch and have since welcomed two children together, son Kenzo Kash in 2017 and daughter Kaori May in 2020.

Late-night host David Letterman admitted on the air in October 2009 to being unfaithful to his wife with multiple women he worked with on The Late Show while also revealing that he was the intended target of a $2 million extortion plot. However, he and his wife Regina Lasko stuck together through it all.

And over the course of two days in Toronto in December 2013, Dean McDermott cheated on wife Tori Spelling with a woman named Emily Goodhand. “He told me he and Tori had a sexless marriage,” Goodhand admitted to Us Weekly at the time. “I believed him.” However, since then, Dean and Tori worked through their issues and celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in May 2021.

