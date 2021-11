The math doesn’t add up to me. Onondaga County Executive McMahon wants to spend $85 million on an aquarium with taxpayer money. They estimate it could generate $796,000 in annual sales and hotel tax revenue, which would be 0.2% of the sales tax we already generate. If the aquarium generates $796,000 in annual revenue each year it would still take over 100 years to replace the $85 million taxpayers spent.

