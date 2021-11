Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Another Sunday, another Jets game. If the Jets are to have any chance of winning today, the defense will have to actually show up. They have been missing in action for most of this season. It’s unreasonable to expect an offensive explosion against the best defense in the NFL, so the Jets defense is going to have to play lights out for the Jets to have a chance at an upset victory. I’m not confident they are up to the task, but hey, any given Sunday, right?

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO