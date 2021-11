COVID-19 cases are spiking in Cerro Gordo County according to a report from CG Public Health on Friday. CG Public Health reported a 14-day positivity rate of 11.4% and a seven-day positivity rate of 13.9% in the county, both of which exceed the statewide rate of 9.4% and 8.9%, respectively. The new data represents a four-point increase for the 14-day rate and a five-point increase in the seven-day rate compared to last week, according to data collected from coronavirus.iowa.gov.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA ・ 15 DAYS AGO